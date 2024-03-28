Two dead in car crash after drive-by shootings in Montreal, watchdog investigating

MONTREAL — Two men in their 20s died when their car collided with a tree Thursday morning in Montreal, not long after two nearby drive-by shootings.

Quebec’s police watchdog says it is investigating the crash in Montreal’s Rosemont—La Petite-Patrie borough.

Montreal police say the first drive-by shooting targeted a vehicle in the borough northeast of downtown around 5 a.m.

A 41-year-old man was wounded in the upper body and taken to hospital, but his life is not in danger.

The second shooting occurred in the neighbouring Plateau—Mont-Royal borough a few minutes later, and the 58-year-old driver of the targeted vehicle was not injured.

Before the watchdog took over the crash investigation, Montreal police Const. Raphaël Bergeron said police were looking into whether the vehicle that struck the tree was used in the drive-by shootings.

