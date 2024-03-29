2 arrested, 2 others sought in shooting death of Mississauga teen

Toronto police have arrested two people from Montreal and are searching for two others in the shooting death of an 18-year-old last month in Mississauga.

Police were called to Lansdowne Street between College and Bloor Streets for reports of gunshots around 1:30 a.m. on February 6.

Investigators say 18-year-old Issaïh Jünger was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a trauma centre where he was later pronounced dead.

Hassan Farhat, 19, and a 17-year-old – both from Montreal – have been arrested and charged with second-degree murder. The teen’s name cannot be released under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Police have identified two 19-year-olds wanted in connection with the fatal shooting.

Dan Hakizimana is five-foot-seven with a thin build, brown eyes and braided black hair while Fadel Naim is five-foot-seven with an average build, blue eyes and curly brown hair. Both are wanted for second-degree murder.