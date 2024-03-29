2 police officers shot in Nevada city. SWAT team surrounds home where suspect reportedly holed up

By The Associated Press

Posted March 29, 2024 9:28 pm.

Last Updated March 29, 2024 9:42 pm.

SPARKS, Nev. (AP) — Police surrounded a house in a residential Sparks neighborhood Friday where they said a suspect in an officer-involved shooting was barricaded inside shortly after two law enforcement officers were shot and hospitalized with unspecified injuries.

It wasn’t immediately clear if any other people or police officers were injured in the incident that began shortly after 1:30 p.m. Friday. Police closed nearby streets, evacuated some residences and told other residents to shelter in place in a four-square-block perimeter in the suburban neighborhood a couple of miles east of Reno.

“I can confirm we have had an officer-involved shooting and officers have been shot,” Sparks Police Lt. Chris Rowe told reporters at an initial briefing near the scene.

“The suspect is still outstanding, but I can confirm he has been contained,” Rowe said. He didn’t provide any information about the seriousness of the officers’ injuries or any other details.

It wasn’t known if the officers who were shot were from Sparks or neighboring jurisdictions.

A Sparks police SWAT team, officers from Reno and sheriff’s deputies from Washoe County were on the scene in the area where the shooting was reported near Rock Boulevard and Greenbrae drive about 1 mile (1.6 kilometers) north of Interstate 80.

Local TV stations reported the two officers were taken to Renown Regional Medical Center in Reno.

