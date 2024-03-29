45 injured in northwest Cambodia as train hits bus at crossing without barrier

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — Forty-five people were injured, five of them critically, when a train crashed into the side of a bus at a rail crossing in northwestern Cambodia Friday, police said.

Gen. Sar Theng, the police chief for Pursat province, said the crash in Krakor district occurred around 11 a.m. when the bus attempted to cross the tracks even though the oncoming train had loudly sounded its horn as it approached.

The train hit the middle of the bus, pushing it several meters (yards), he said. The bus driver fled, leaving behind the injured passengers, who were aided by police and villagers and taken to hospitals for treatment, he added.

Sar Theng said there used to be a barrier at the crossing but it had broken and had not yet been replaced. He said there is a large sign posted on the road warning that there is a railroad crossing ahead and urging drivers to proceed slowly.

It is not unusual for rail crossings in Cambodia to lack safety barriers.

Sar Theng said all the bus passengers were Cambodians who had reportedly hired the vehicle for a visit to a mountain nature resort.

“The incident would not have happened if the driver was driving responsibly,” he said, noting that when the train is approaching populated areas and road junctions, its engineer will sound his horn to alert people to stay away from the tracks. The accident was the fault of the driver for ignoring the horn, he said.

According to reports from Cambodia’s national police and Ministry of Public Works and Transportation, nearly 1,600 people died in road accidents last year.

Man dies after Weston and Sheppard stabbing
Man dies after Weston and Sheppard stabbing

A man has died after a stabbing in the area of Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West on Friday morning. Police were called to the location for reports of a person with a knife outside an apartment building...

1h ago

One person dead in late-night North York shooting
One person dead in late-night North York shooting

One person is dead following a late-night shooting in North York. Toronto police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street around 10:45 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they...

10h ago

Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87
Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87

Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar and an Emmy winner for his role in the seminal TV miniseries “Roots,” has died. He was 87. Gossett's first cousin Neal L. Gossett...

3m ago

Police investigate drive by shooting in North York
Police investigate drive by shooting in North York

Toronto police are investigating after a person was shot at while driving in North York in the early hours of Friday morning. Officers responded to a call for gunshots at Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue...

2h ago

