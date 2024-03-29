A moderately strong earthquake has struck southern Greece. No injuries or damage have been reported

By The Associated Press

Posted March 29, 2024 3:48 am.

Last Updated March 29, 2024 3:56 am.

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 5.7 has struck southern Greece off the coast of the western Peloponnese. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries from the quake, which was also felt in the Greek capital and as far away as the southern island of Crete.

The quake struck Friday morning and was centered beneath the seabed near the Strofades islands, about 120 kilometers (75 miles) south-southwest of the western city of Patras, according to the Athens Geodynamic Institute.

Greece lies in a highly seismically active region and earthquakes are common. The vast majority cause no injuries and little to no damage.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One person dead in late-night North York shooting
One person dead in late-night North York shooting

One person is dead following a late-night shooting in North York. Toronto police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street around 10:45 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they...

4h ago

'Stop with the excuses:' Emotional appeals to overhaul court system amid growing backlogs
'Stop with the excuses:' Emotional appeals to overhaul court system amid growing backlogs

Emotional pleas by two survivors of violence calling on the Ford government to step up and properly fund the Ontario court system as criminal cases - some involving sexual and physical assault - are being...

7h ago

Injunction against Ford government development of Ontario Place to go before three-judge panel
Injunction against Ford government development of Ontario Place to go before three-judge panel

A setback for the Ford government's plans to go ahead with part of its redevelopment of Ontario Place. The Ontario Divisional Court has denied the government's request to quash an injunction by the...

9h ago

Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner
Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner

A Toronto woman facing multiple charges in a dog attack that seriously injured a child was previously deemed an “irresponsible” owner of dangerous dogs and subsequently ordered evicted from her apartment,...

11h ago

Top Stories

One person dead in late-night North York shooting
One person dead in late-night North York shooting

One person is dead following a late-night shooting in North York. Toronto police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street around 10:45 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they...

4h ago

'Stop with the excuses:' Emotional appeals to overhaul court system amid growing backlogs
'Stop with the excuses:' Emotional appeals to overhaul court system amid growing backlogs

Emotional pleas by two survivors of violence calling on the Ford government to step up and properly fund the Ontario court system as criminal cases - some involving sexual and physical assault - are being...

7h ago

Injunction against Ford government development of Ontario Place to go before three-judge panel
Injunction against Ford government development of Ontario Place to go before three-judge panel

A setback for the Ford government's plans to go ahead with part of its redevelopment of Ontario Place. The Ontario Divisional Court has denied the government's request to quash an injunction by the...

9h ago

Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner
Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner

A Toronto woman facing multiple charges in a dog attack that seriously injured a child was previously deemed an “irresponsible” owner of dangerous dogs and subsequently ordered evicted from her apartment,...

11h ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Seasonal temperatures this long weekend
Seasonal temperatures this long weekend

Morning wind chills and flurries possible for cottage country but a mix of sun and cloud for the rest of the GTA on Good Friday.

9h ago

1:02
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers

The annual Sunshine List is released, listing all Ontario public sector workers who made more than $100,000 last year. Find out which Crown corporation claimed the top five spots.

10h ago

5:35
Four of Ontario's school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat
Four of Ontario's school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat

Four of Ontario's largest school boards are suing the parent companies Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, alleging that social media platforms are disrupting student learning. TDSB chair Rachel Chernos Lin spoke with Breakfast Television.

18h ago

2:18
Advocates and tenants react to proposed rental reform
Advocates and tenants react to proposed rental reform

The Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario weighs in on the federal government's proposed measures to protect renters. Michelle Mackey reports.

16h ago

2:25
Toronto e-scooter pilot program faces speed bumps before start
Toronto e-scooter pilot program faces speed bumps before start

Budget constraints and continued opposition stand in the way of an e-scooter program possibly being launched any time soon. Mark McAllister looks at the roadblocks and the city's efforts to create an overall micromobility strategy.
More Videos