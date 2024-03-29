A tropical cyclone makes landfall in northern Madagascar, killing 18 people

By The Associated Press

Posted March 29, 2024 10:51 am.

Last Updated March 29, 2024 10:56 am.

ANTANANARIVO, Madagascar (AP) — A tropical cyclone that swept across Madagascar has killed 18 people and left four missing after making landfall on the north of the Indian Ocean island nation earlier this week, authorities said on Friday.

The storm has also caused severe flooding that partly submerged entire villages, displaced or affected some 47,000 people and set off landslides that injured three people, the National Office for Disaster Management said.

Cyclone Gamane hit northern Madagascar on Wednesday and has now weakened considerably, leaving a trail of destruction behind it.

In the Diana and Sava regions in the north, bridges and roads were washed away and houses and rice fields were submerged. Residents paddled around their villages in canoes looking to help others trapped in their homes as the water level nearly reached the roofs of some buildings.

The cyclone red alert was lifted on Thursday morning after the worst part of the storm brought wind gusts of over 210 kilometers per hour (130 miles per hour).

Madagascar has been hit by at least 10 strong tropical cyclones since the start of 2022 and is facing a hunger crisis in parts of the island, due to the damaging impact of extreme weather, according to the World Food Program.

The United Nations said the number of cyclones in the past two years is unprecedented for Madagascar, which has also suffered from its worst drought in 40 years in the south. It is one of the countries most at risk to climate change and one with the highest rates of poverty, according to the World Bank.

___

AP Africa news: https://apnews.com/hub/africa

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Video shows police officers beating man on TTC subway, Toronto Police investigating
Video shows police officers beating man on TTC subway, Toronto Police investigating

Toronto Police say they are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a violent interaction between five police officers and a man on a TTC subway train. The video, posted on Instagram...

8m ago

Man dies after Weston and Sheppard stabbing
Man dies after Weston and Sheppard stabbing

A man in his 30s has died after a stabbing in the area of Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West on Friday morning. Toronto police were called to the location for reports of a person with a knife outside...

updated

24m ago

One person dead in late-night North York shooting
One person dead in late-night North York shooting

One person is dead following a late-night shooting in North York. Toronto police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street around 10:45 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they...

12h ago

Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87
Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87

Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar and an Emmy winner for his role in the seminal TV miniseries “Roots,” has died. He was 87. Gossett's first cousin Neal L. Gossett...

1h ago

