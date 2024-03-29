Biden says that the glitzy fundraiser with Obama and Clinton projects unity heading into November

President Joe Biden, center, and former presidents Barack Obama, left, and Bill Clinton participate in a fundraising event with Stephen Colbert at Radio City Music Hall, Thursday, March 28, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

By Colleen Long And Will Weissert, The Associated Press

Posted March 29, 2024 1:20 pm.

Last Updated March 29, 2024 1:26 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Still basking in the glow of his largest-ever fundraiser, which featured his Democratic predecessors Barack Obama and Bill Clinton, President Joe Biden declared Friday that the star-studded Radio City Music Hall event shows “that we are united” in ways Republicans can’t match.

The Biden campaign said it took in a record-setting $26 million from the sold-out gathering, which also featured late-night host Stephen Colbert as moderator for the presidential trio. Biden spent the night in New York, then addressed a separate crowd of around 200 of his largest donors and fundraisers from in and around the city.

“It’s because of you that I can say that we’ve raised more money than previous Democratic campaign in history,” said Biden, whose reelection bid said it already had $155 million in cash on hand through the end of February — before Thursday night’s take was factored in.

“A couple of us have been doing this for a year or two. I don’t ever remember an event like last night,” Biden said of himself and the past presidents. He added wistfully, “I’m the president but was looking out there, Holy God.”

Biden said that “last night showed the skeptics, it showed the press, it showed everyone that we are united.” He is seeking to present a stark contrast with former President Donald Trump, who is now seeking to win back the White House but has been shunned by his only living Republican predecessor, President George W. Bush.

Even Trump’s former Vice President, Mike Pence, says he’s now unwilling to endorse his former boss. Trump and his Save American political action committee are also reporting having just $37 million in cash on hand through February.

Still, there were moments of disunity on Thursday night, when the event was interrupted by protesters objecting to the Biden administration’s support of Israel in its war with Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Larger groups of similar demonstrators massed outside the building.

Trump also has shown strength in some early polls in key swing states, and even Biden acknowledged that in his Friday comments to donors. The president predicted that he would see his standing in key areas improve in the weeks following his State of the Union address and noted that he’d visited every major battleground state in recent weeks, saluting “our grassroots organization.”

Biden also tried to seize on Trump and other top Republicans’ frequent question of whether the country is better off now than four years ago, a time when the coronavirus pandemic was still in its early stages and large swathes of the global economy were shutting down.

“Well, Donald, I’m glad you asked the question,” Biden said, noting that his administration had helped tame the pandemic while keeping the economy strong and unemployment low.

“I have a different focus,” Biden said noting a new question he wants voters to ponder, “Will we be better off four years from now?”

Colleen Long And Will Weissert, The Associated Press


Video shows police officers beating man on TTC subway, Toronto Police investigating
Video shows police officers beating man on TTC subway, Toronto Police investigating

Toronto Police say they are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a violent interaction between five police officers and a man on a TTC subway train. The video, posted on Instagram...

33m ago

Man dies after Weston and Sheppard stabbing
Man dies after Weston and Sheppard stabbing

A man in his 30s has died after a stabbing in the area of Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West on Friday morning. Toronto police were called to the location for reports of a person with a knife outside...

updated

2h ago

One person dead in late-night North York shooting
One person dead in late-night North York shooting

One person is dead following a late-night shooting in North York. Toronto police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street around 10:45 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they...

updated

1h ago

Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87
Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87

Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar and an Emmy winner for his role in the seminal TV miniseries “Roots,” has died. He was 87. Gossett's first cousin Neal L. Gossett...

4h ago

