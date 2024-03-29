Brampton teen facing numerous firearm charges in theft of Ferrari

A Peel Regional Police cruiser
A Peel Regional Police cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS

By John Marchesan

Posted March 29, 2024 8:02 pm.

Last Updated March 29, 2024 8:03 pm.

A 16-year-old is facing several gun charges in connection with a violent carjacking in Brampton.

Peel police say the teen and two others approached a group of people who were standing in the driveway of a home in the area of Countryside Drive and Airport Road around 8 p.m. on March 26.

The teen, who was armed, demanded money, cellphones and the keys to a white 2018 Ferrari Spider. He then fled the scene in the car while the two other suspects fled the area on foot, leaving behind the stolen vehicle they arrived in.

Police say with the help of York Region police they were able to track down the stolen Ferrari in the area of Finch Avenue East and Neilson Road in Scarborough and arrested the teenage suspect. A loaded Glock 9mm handgun and keys to the stolen car were both recovered.

The 16-year-old from Brampton is facing seven charges including robbery with a firearm, unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of property obtained by crime.

The teen cannot be named under provisions of the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The search for the other two suspects is ongoing.

