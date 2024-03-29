Colman Domingo and Taylor Hackford are some paying tribute to Louis Gossett Jr. after death at 87

FILE - Louis Gossett Jr. attends a Legacy of Changing Lives Gala on March 13, 2018, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 29, 2024 1:19 pm.

Last Updated March 29, 2024 1:26 pm.

Famous fans and co-stars react to the death of Louis Gossett Jr., who died at 87.

“He was open and generous. Kind beyond measure. Regal. We owe so much to him. What a monumental life he lived.” — Colman Domingo, Gossett’s co-star in “The Color Purple,” on X.

“The role of Master Sergeant Foley in ‘An Officer and a Gentleman’ was written as a white man. When I visited the Navy Officers Flight Training Center in Pensacola, Florida, I discovered that many of the drill Instructors there were men of color. At that moment I changed the casting profile for Sergeant Foley. Lou Gossett came to see me. He told me he’d served in the U.S. Army as a Ranger, so in addition to being an accomplished actor, he knew military life — I hired him on the spot. Lou Gossett’s Sergeant Foley may have been the first Black character in American cinema to have absolute authority over white characters. The Academy recognized his consummate performance by voting him an Oscar for best supporting actor. He definitely deserved it.” — Taylor Hackford, who directed “An Officer and a Gentleman,” in a statement.

“One of the great American actors of our generation. A personal hero.” — Actor Wendell Pierce on X.

“Lou was set to play the role of my grandfather in the proposed feature film of my life. I will miss my friend.” — Singer Dionne Warwick in a statement.

“From ‘Roots’ to ‘An Officer and a Gentleman’ to ‘The Color Purple’ and now beyond, Lou was always an amazing artist and giving human being to me.” — Actor Sheryl Lee Ralph on X.

“I loved Lou. We did ‘The Choirboys’ in an ensemble, and then later starred together in ‘Diggstown.’ That experience cemented a lifelong friendship. I had always admired his fabulous talent, but grew to admire his modest demeanor more. A true gentleman.” — Actor James Woods on X.

“Louis was a groundbreaker, a brilliant, kind man, and an incendiary presence on screen. Each of us was lucky to have him.” — Actor and director Lee Grant on X.

“Your incredible talent and unforgettable performances will forever inspire generations to come. Thank you for sharing your gifts with the world. You will be deeply missed.” — NAACP on X.

“In our eyes, you were a LEADING man despite your many inspiring roles as supporting characters. Thank you for your undeniable talent. Rest In Power!” — Trial lawyer Ben Crump on X.

“As a city, we are grateful for the privilege of having had Louis Gossett Jr. among us, and we join together in honoring his life and contributions.” — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens in a statement.

