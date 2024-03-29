Nigerian family in Montreal facing imminent deportation pleads to stay

Deborah Adegboye (left to right), Quebec Soldaire MLA Guillaume Cliche-Rivard and NDP MP Alexandre Boulerice attend an event as community groups gather outside federal Immigration Minister Marc Miller's Montreal office on Friday, March 29, 2024 to demand a stop to the deportation of a local family from Nigeria next month. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Thomas MacDonald

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 29, 2024 1:00 pm.

Last Updated March 29, 2024 1:12 pm.

MONTREAL — Community groups gathered outside the federal immigration minister’s office in Montreal this morning to demand a stop to next month’s planned deportation of a local family originally from Nigeria.

Deborah Adegboye says she, her husband and first child were fleeing religious persecution in their home country when they entered Canada as asylum-seekers via the now-shuttered Roxham Road crossing in 2017.

Adegboye now works as an orderly, travelling between the homes of patients with disabilities offering assistance with basic tasks.

Guillaume Cliche-Rivard, a member of Quebec’s national assembly who was present at the demonstration outside Marc Miller’s office, said it is unconscionable that Canada would expel an essential worker during a labour shortage in the health care sector.

Adegboye said she sees the deportation order from federal immigration officials as a death sentence for her family, which now includes two more children who were born in Canada.

She issued a plea for Canada to reverse the deportation so she can continue to build a life for her children and care for her patients.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 29, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

Video shows police officers beating man on TTC subway, Toronto Police investigating
Video shows police officers beating man on TTC subway, Toronto Police investigating

Toronto Police say they are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a violent interaction between five police officers and a man on a TTC subway train. The video, posted on Instagram...

1h ago

Man dies after Weston and Sheppard stabbing
Man dies after Weston and Sheppard stabbing

A man in his 30s has died after a stabbing in the area of Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West on Friday morning. Toronto police were called to the location for reports of a person with a knife outside...

updated

36m ago

One person dead in late-night North York shooting
One person dead in late-night North York shooting

One person is dead following a late-night shooting in North York. Toronto police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street around 10:45 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they...

13h ago

Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87
Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87

Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar and an Emmy winner for his role in the seminal TV miniseries "Roots," has died. He was 87. Gossett's first cousin Neal L. Gossett...

3h ago

