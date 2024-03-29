Police investigate drive by shooting in North York

Toronto police are investigating after a person was shot at while driving in North York in the early hours of Friday morning.

Officers responded to a call for gunshots at Allen Road and Lawrence Avenue West at 12:50 a.m.

The suspects were in another vehicle, southbound on Allen Road.

Shell casings were found on the road but no injuries were reported.

The ramp to Lawrence Avenue was closed while police investigated, but has since reopened.

The shooting occurred around two hours after a person was found deceased with gunshot wounds in a vehicle the the Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street area of North York.

There is no word if the two incidents are connected.