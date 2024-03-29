Robot disguised as a coyote or fox will scare wildlife away from runways at Alaska airport

By The Associated Press

Posted March 29, 2024 3:21 pm.

Last Updated March 29, 2024 3:26 pm.

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A headless robot about the size of a labrador retriever will be camouflaged as a coyote or fox to ward off migratory birds and other wildlife at Alaska’s second largest airport, a state agency said.

The Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities has named the new robot Aurora and said it will be based at the Fairbanks airport to “enhance and augment safety and operations,” the Anchorage Daily News reported.

The transportation department released a video of the robot climbing rocks, going up stairs and doing something akin to dancing while flashing green lights.

Those dancing skills will be put to use this fall during the migratory bird season when Aurora imitates predator-like movements to keep birds and other wildlife from settling near plane infields.

The plan is to have Aurora patrol an outdoor area near the runway every hour in an attempt to prevent harmful encounters between planes and wildlife, said Ryan Marlow, a program manager with the transportation department.

The robot can be disguised as a coyote or a fox by changing out replaceable panels, he said.

“The sole purpose of this is to act as a predator and allow for us to invoke that response in wildlife without having to use other means,” Marlow told legislators last week.

The panels would not be hyper-realistic, and Marlow said the agency decided against using animal fur to make sure Aurora remained waterproof.

The idea of using a robot came after officials rejected a plan to use flying drones spraying a repellent including grape juice.

Previous other deterrent efforts have included officials releasing pigs at a lake near the Anchorage airport in the 1990s, with the hope they would eat waterfowl eggs near plane landing areas.

The test period in Fairbanks will also see how effective of a deterrent Aurora would be with larger animals and to see how moose and bears would respond to the robot, Marlow told the Anchorage newspaper.

Fairbanks “is leading the country with wildlife mitigation through the use of Aurora. Several airports across the country have implemented robots for various tasks such as cleaning, security patrols, and customer service,” agency spokesperson Danielle Tessen said in an email to The Associated Press.

In Alaska, wildlife service teams currently are used to scare birds and other wildlife away from runways with loud sounds, sometimes made with paintball guns.

Last year, there were 92 animal strikes near airports across Alaska, including 10 in Fairbanks, according to an Federal Aviation Administration database.

Most strikes resulted in no damage to the aircraft, but Marlow said the encounters can be expensive and dangerous in the rare instance when a bird is sucked into an engine, potentially causing a crash.

An AWACS jet crashed in 1995 when it hit a flock of geese, killing 24 people at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Anchorage.

If the test proves successful, Marlow said the agency could send similar robots to smaller airports in Alaska, which could be more cost effective than hiring human deterrent teams.

Aurora, which can be controlled from a table, computer or on an automated schedule, will always have a human handler with it, he said. It can navigate through rain or snow.

The robot from Boston Dynamics cost about $70,000 and was paid for with a federal grant.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows police officers beating man on TTC subway, Toronto Police investigating
Video shows police officers beating man on TTC subway, Toronto Police investigating

Toronto Police say they are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a violent interaction between five police officers and a man on a TTC subway train. The video, posted on Instagram...

1h ago

Ontario's top doctor calling for decriminalization of some drugs for personal use
Ontario's top doctor calling for decriminalization of some drugs for personal use

Ontario's top doctor is calling on the province to immediately enact policy that will restrict access to alcohol, vapes and cannabis as the number of people who have died or visited a hospital due to using...

38m ago

Niagara region declares state of emergency ahead of April 8 solar eclipse
Niagara region declares state of emergency ahead of April 8 solar eclipse

A state of emergency has been declared in Niagara Region ahead of next month's total solar eclipse. Regional chair Jim Bradley says the declaration was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure...

9m ago

2 arrested, 2 others sought in shooting death of Mississauga teen
2 arrested, 2 others sought in shooting death of Mississauga teen

Toronto police have arrested two people from Montreal and are searching for two others in the shooting death of an 18-year-old last month in Mississauga. Police were called to Lansdowne Street between...

19m ago

Top Stories

Video shows police officers beating man on TTC subway, Toronto Police investigating
Video shows police officers beating man on TTC subway, Toronto Police investigating

Toronto Police say they are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a violent interaction between five police officers and a man on a TTC subway train. The video, posted on Instagram...

1h ago

Ontario's top doctor calling for decriminalization of some drugs for personal use
Ontario's top doctor calling for decriminalization of some drugs for personal use

Ontario's top doctor is calling on the province to immediately enact policy that will restrict access to alcohol, vapes and cannabis as the number of people who have died or visited a hospital due to using...

38m ago

Niagara region declares state of emergency ahead of April 8 solar eclipse
Niagara region declares state of emergency ahead of April 8 solar eclipse

A state of emergency has been declared in Niagara Region ahead of next month's total solar eclipse. Regional chair Jim Bradley says the declaration was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure...

9m ago

2 arrested, 2 others sought in shooting death of Mississauga teen
2 arrested, 2 others sought in shooting death of Mississauga teen

Toronto police have arrested two people from Montreal and are searching for two others in the shooting death of an 18-year-old last month in Mississauga. Police were called to Lansdowne Street between...

19m ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Seasonal temperatures this long weekend
Seasonal temperatures this long weekend

Morning wind chills and flurries possible for cottage country but a mix of sun and cloud for the rest of the GTA on Good Friday.

21h ago

1:02
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers

The annual Sunshine List is released, listing all Ontario public sector workers who made more than $100,000 last year. Find out which Crown corporation claimed the top five spots.

22h ago

2:57
Business Report: Will Baltimore bridge collapse delay shipments?
Business Report: Will Baltimore bridge collapse delay shipments?

The Baltimore bridge collapse has shut down a busy shipping port. Plus, snowmobile sales stall during a mild winter, and the former "crypto wiz kid" receives a long prison sentence. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

22h ago

5:35
Four of Ontario's school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat
Four of Ontario's school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat

Four of Ontario's largest school boards are suing the parent companies Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, alleging that social media platforms are disrupting student learning. TDSB chair Rachel Chernos Lin spoke with Breakfast Television.
2:18
Advocates and tenants react to proposed rental reform
Advocates and tenants react to proposed rental reform

The Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario weighs in on the federal government's proposed measures to protect renters. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos