Russia launches barrage of 99 drones and missiles on Ukraine’s energy system, officials say

By The Associated Press

Posted March 29, 2024 5:59 am.

Last Updated March 29, 2024 6:12 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow launched a large-scale attack on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure Friday, with a mass barrage of 99 drones and missiles hitting regions across the country, Ukraine’s armed forces said.

Air raid warnings across the country continued through the night as the strike targeted 10 separate regions, Ukraine’s Interior Minister, Ihor Klymenko, said in a statement on Telegram.

The Ukrainian air force reported that 60 Shahed drones and 39 missiles of varying types were seen across the country, of which 58 drones and 26 missiles were ultimately shot down by air defenses.

Ukraine’s state-owned grid operator, Ukrenergo, said that the attack deliberately targeted energy infrastructure, including thermal and hydroelectric power plants across central and western regions.

DTEK, Ukraine’s largest private electricity operator, also said Friday that three of its thermal power plants had been damaged in the attack.

Elsewhere, five people were wounded during the attack in Ukraine’s Dnipropetrovsk region, said local governor Serhii Lysak. The injured included a 5-year-old girl.

The bombardment in the west of Ukraine caused the Polish Armed Forces to scramble its own aircraft, the country’s operational command said on social media.

Last week Warsaw demanded an explanation from Moscow, after one of its missiles strayed briefly into Polish airspace during a major missile attack on Ukraine, prompting the NATO member to activate F-16 fighter jets.

Romania’s defense ministry also said on Friday that an investigation has been launched after fragments that appear to be from a drone were identified on its territory Thursday evening in an agricultural area of Braila county, close to the border with Ukraine.

It did not provide additional details, although since the start of the full-scale invasion of neighboring Ukraine, NATO member Romania has confirmed drone fragments on its territory on several occasions. ___

Stephen McGrath in Sighisoara, Romania, contributed to this report.

The Associated Press

