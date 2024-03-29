Sixth man arrested in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville

Rafad Alzubaidy and Aram Kamel
Rafad Alzubaidy and Aram Kamel are seen in this undated photo. DRP/HO

By John Marchesan

Posted March 29, 2024 8:35 pm.

A sixth man is now in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of a Bowmanville couple.

Aram Kamel, who was 28, and his 26-year-old wife, Rafad Alzubaidy, were found in their Crombie Street home on the afternoon of Feb. 4, 2023, after police were called to check on the well-being of the couple. Police said the pair had been shot at close range multiple times.

Police said Alzubaidy was six months pregnant at the time of her death.

Earlier this month, five people were arrested in connection to the shootings. Illia Ayo, 22, Abinasir Aden, 22, and Emmanuel Ezbon, 21 – all of Toronto – along with 22-year-old Demouy Blair of Oshawa and 37-year-old Rocky Steve Stevenson of Ajax have all been charged with two counts each of first-degree murder.

On March 29, 24-year-old Yancy William was arrested at a home in Toronto and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

As was the case with several of the other suspects arrested, Williams was previously charged by Toronto police for an August 2019 shooting in North York.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects.

While police believe the couple were targeted, investigators have yet to provide a motive for the shootings but have ruled out that some of Kamel’s legal issues had anything to do with the killings.

Top Stories

Ontario's top doctor calling for decriminalization of some drugs for personal use
Ontario's top doctor calling for decriminalization of some drugs for personal use

Ontario's top doctor is calling on the province to immediately enact policy that will restrict access to alcohol, vapes and cannabis as the number of people who have died or visited a hospital due to using...

2h ago

Police search for 4 suspects in violent road rage incident in Brampton
Police search for 4 suspects in violent road rage incident in Brampton

Police are searching for four men wanted in a violent road rage incident in Brampton on Wednesday night. Investigators say there was an interaction between a car travelling on Torbram Road near Eagleridge...

4h ago

Niagara region declares state of emergency ahead of April 8 solar eclipse
Niagara region declares state of emergency ahead of April 8 solar eclipse

A state of emergency has been declared in Niagara Region ahead of next month's total solar eclipse. Regional chair Jim Bradley says the declaration was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure...

4h ago

Video shows police officers beating man on TTC subway, Toronto Police investigating
Video shows police officers beating man on TTC subway, Toronto Police investigating

Toronto Police say they are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a violent interaction between five police officers and a man on a TTC subway train. The video, posted to Instagram...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

1:55
Police launch investigation into violent arrest on Toronto subway
Police launch investigation into violent arrest on Toronto subway

Toronto Police have launched an investigation, after video posted online shows the violent arrest on board a TTC Subway. As Faiza Amin reports, the disturbing video is raising questions about the police tactics used in response.

2h ago

2:44
Seasonal temperatures this long weekend
Seasonal temperatures this long weekend

Morning wind chills and flurries possible for cottage country but a mix of sun and cloud for the rest of the GTA on Good Friday.

3:25
Eclipse viewing that's easy on the eyes
Eclipse viewing that's easy on the eyes

In a matter of days all eyes will be on the sky for a rare eclipse but are you ready to view safely. David Zura finds out what you can do and how eye damage actually happens.

3h ago

1:02
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers

The annual Sunshine List is released, listing all Ontario public sector workers who made more than $100,000 last year. Find out which Crown corporation claimed the top five spots.
2:57
Business Report: Will Baltimore bridge collapse delay shipments?
Business Report: Will Baltimore bridge collapse delay shipments?

The Baltimore bridge collapse has shut down a busy shipping port. Plus, snowmobile sales stall during a mild winter, and the former "crypto wiz kid" receives a long prison sentence. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.
More Videos