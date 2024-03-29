Sixth man arrested in murder of pregnant woman, husband in Bowmanville

A sixth man is now in custody in connection with the shooting deaths of a Bowmanville couple.

Aram Kamel, who was 28, and his 26-year-old wife, Rafad Alzubaidy, were found in their Crombie Street home on the afternoon of Feb. 4, 2023, after police were called to check on the well-being of the couple. Police said the pair had been shot at close range multiple times.

Police said Alzubaidy was six months pregnant at the time of her death.

Earlier this month, five people were arrested in connection to the shootings. Illia Ayo, 22, Abinasir Aden, 22, and Emmanuel Ezbon, 21 – all of Toronto – along with 22-year-old Demouy Blair of Oshawa and 37-year-old Rocky Steve Stevenson of Ajax have all been charged with two counts each of first-degree murder.

On March 29, 24-year-old Yancy William was arrested at a home in Toronto and charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

As was the case with several of the other suspects arrested, Williams was previously charged by Toronto police for an August 2019 shooting in North York.

Police say they are not looking for any other suspects.

While police believe the couple were targeted, investigators have yet to provide a motive for the shootings but have ruled out that some of Kamel’s legal issues had anything to do with the killings.