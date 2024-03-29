Thailand steps up border control of livestock after anthrax outbreak is reported in neighboring Laos

By The Associated Press

Posted March 29, 2024 4:56 am.

Last Updated March 29, 2024 5:12 am.

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s government has ordered officials to closely monitor livestock along the border with Laos after more than 50 people were reported to have contracted anthrax in the neighboring country.

Thai authorities have been working closely with those in Laos after receiving reports of the outbreak and have prepared vaccines in case of infections being detected in Thailand, said Narong Leangcharuen, director of the Bureau of Disease Control and Veterinary Services of the Department of Livestock Development.

In an interview with Thai state broadcaster NBT on Friday, Narong said the transport of livestock across the border is being strictly controlled. He warned livestock farmers to quarantine animals from Laos and immediately report any suspicious illnesses or deaths.

Thailand has received reports that 54 people in Laos have been infected with the disease, Thai government spokesperson Chai Watcharong said in a statement Thursday. He said Thailand’s Department of Disease Control is coordinating with local authorities, especially along the border, to keep a close watch on the situation.

Media in Laos earlier this month reported livestock deaths and cases of people contracting the disease in the southern province of Champasak, which borders Thailand. There are currently no reports of human fatalities.

Anthrax is a rare but serious disease caused by bacteria that primarily affects grazing animals. It can spread to humans through contact with or consumption of the infected animals, and can be deadly, though the risk of human-to-human transmission is low.

Reports were inconsistent in state-controlled media in Laos, which is a single-party communist state.

Nanthasan Vannavong, a deputy in the health office in Champasak, acknowledged the outbreak in a media briefing earlier this week, cautioning people against consuming sick livestock.

Thailand’s most recent reported case of anthrax in humans was in 2000, according to the Department of Livestock Development.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

One person dead in late-night North York shooting
One person dead in late-night North York shooting

One person is dead following a late-night shooting in North York. Toronto police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street around 10:45 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they...

6h ago

'Stop with the excuses:' Emotional appeals to overhaul court system amid growing backlogs
'Stop with the excuses:' Emotional appeals to overhaul court system amid growing backlogs

Emotional pleas by two survivors of violence calling on the Ford government to step up and properly fund the Ontario court system as criminal cases - some involving sexual and physical assault - are being...

8h ago

Injunction against Ford government development of Ontario Place to go before three-judge panel
Injunction against Ford government development of Ontario Place to go before three-judge panel

A setback for the Ford government's plans to go ahead with part of its redevelopment of Ontario Place. The Ontario Divisional Court has denied the government's request to quash an injunction by the...

11h ago

Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner
Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner

A Toronto woman facing multiple charges in a dog attack that seriously injured a child was previously deemed an “irresponsible” owner of dangerous dogs and subsequently ordered evicted from her apartment,...

13h ago

Top Stories

One person dead in late-night North York shooting
One person dead in late-night North York shooting

One person is dead following a late-night shooting in North York. Toronto police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street around 10:45 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they...

6h ago

'Stop with the excuses:' Emotional appeals to overhaul court system amid growing backlogs
'Stop with the excuses:' Emotional appeals to overhaul court system amid growing backlogs

Emotional pleas by two survivors of violence calling on the Ford government to step up and properly fund the Ontario court system as criminal cases - some involving sexual and physical assault - are being...

8h ago

Injunction against Ford government development of Ontario Place to go before three-judge panel
Injunction against Ford government development of Ontario Place to go before three-judge panel

A setback for the Ford government's plans to go ahead with part of its redevelopment of Ontario Place. The Ontario Divisional Court has denied the government's request to quash an injunction by the...

11h ago

Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner
Woman charged in Toronto dog attack previously deemed 'irresponsible' pet owner

A Toronto woman facing multiple charges in a dog attack that seriously injured a child was previously deemed an “irresponsible” owner of dangerous dogs and subsequently ordered evicted from her apartment,...

13h ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Seasonal temperatures this long weekend
Seasonal temperatures this long weekend

Morning wind chills and flurries possible for cottage country but a mix of sun and cloud for the rest of the GTA on Good Friday.

10h ago

1:02
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers

The annual Sunshine List is released, listing all Ontario public sector workers who made more than $100,000 last year. Find out which Crown corporation claimed the top five spots.

12h ago

5:35
Four of Ontario's school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat
Four of Ontario's school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat

Four of Ontario's largest school boards are suing the parent companies Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, alleging that social media platforms are disrupting student learning. TDSB chair Rachel Chernos Lin spoke with Breakfast Television.

20h ago

2:18
Advocates and tenants react to proposed rental reform
Advocates and tenants react to proposed rental reform

The Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario weighs in on the federal government's proposed measures to protect renters. Michelle Mackey reports.

17h ago

2:25
Toronto e-scooter pilot program faces speed bumps before start
Toronto e-scooter pilot program faces speed bumps before start

Budget constraints and continued opposition stand in the way of an e-scooter program possibly being launched any time soon. Mark McAllister looks at the roadblocks and the city's efforts to create an overall micromobility strategy.
More Videos