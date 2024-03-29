Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of April 1, 2024 :

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1 Coldplay $7,566,660 52,321 $144.62 2 U2 $5,648,036 16,608 $340.08 3 Bad Bunny $4,244,538 15,568 $272.64 4 SEVENTEEN $4,075,212 29,732 $137.06 5 Karol G $3,764,273 32,111 $117.23 6 Eagles $3,374,128 11,690 $288.62 7 Luis Miguel $3,080,408 25,170 $122.38 8 Madonna $2,908,468 13,565 $214.41 9 ENHYPEN $2,145,209 11,030 $194.48 10 Travis Scott $2,110,294 15,540 $135.79 11 Tool $1,481,013 11,904 $124.40 12 Blake Shelton $1,057,825 10,903 $97.02 13 André Rieu $984,023 9,995 $98.45 14 Marc Anthony $935,608 7,639 $122.48 15 Trans-Siberian Orchestra $807,619 10,590 $76.26 16 Cody Johnson $760,195 11,803 $64.40 17 Nate Bargatze $691,899 9,102 $76.01 18 Disturbed $569,353 7,407 $76.86 19 Matt Rife $565,499 5,759 $98.18 20 Tina Fey / Amy Poehler $490,748 3,151 $155.71

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

___

The Associated Press