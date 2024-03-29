Tori Spelling files for divorce from Dean McDermott after 18 years of marriage

FILE - Tori Spelling, left, and Dean McDermott attend Real Love: Relationship Reality TV's Past, Present and Future on Dec. 11, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. Spelling filed for divorce Friday from her husband and former reality TV co-star McDermott. The former “Beverly Hills 90210” actor petitioned to end the marriage of nearly 18 years in Los Angeles Superior Court. She cited irreconcilable differences as the reason. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 29, 2024 4:03 pm.

Last Updated March 29, 2024 4:26 pm.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Tori Spelling filed for divorce Friday from her husband and former reality TV co-star Dean McDermott.

The former “Beverly Hills, 90210” actor petitioned to end the marriage of nearly 18 years in Los Angeles Superior Court. She cited irreconcilable differences.

Spelling’s petition says the two have been separated since June 17.

She is asking for sole physical custody and joint legal custody of their three sons and two daughters, whose ages range from 7 to 17. Physical custody determines with which parent the children primarily reside, while legal custody is who makes their major life decisions.

Spelling is asking the court to order McDermott to pay her spousal support and to pay for her divorce attorneys. No dollar amount was given.

The marriage was the subject of a reality show, originally titled “Tori & Dean: Inn Love” and later “Tori & Dean: Home Sweet Hollywood,” that ran on the Oxygen network from 2007 to 2012.

Spelling, the 50-year-old daughter of the late TV magnate Aaron Spelling, starred alongside Luke Perry,Shannen Doherty and Jennie Garth in the original “Beverly Hills, 90210” from 1990 to 2000. She also appeared in the films “Scary Movie 2” and “The House of Yes.”

McDermott, a 57-year-old Canadian actor, appeared on the Canadian TV series “Due South” and hosted the cooking competition show “Chopped Canada.”

It was the second marriage for both.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Video shows police officers beating man on TTC subway, Toronto Police investigating
Video shows police officers beating man on TTC subway, Toronto Police investigating

Toronto Police say they are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a violent interaction between five police officers and a man on a TTC subway train. The video, posted on Instagram...

1h ago

Ontario's top doctor calling for decriminalization of some drugs for personal use
Ontario's top doctor calling for decriminalization of some drugs for personal use

Ontario's top doctor is calling on the province to immediately enact policy that will restrict access to alcohol, vapes and cannabis as the number of people who have died or visited a hospital due to using...

37m ago

Niagara region declares state of emergency ahead of April 8 solar eclipse
Niagara region declares state of emergency ahead of April 8 solar eclipse

A state of emergency has been declared in Niagara Region ahead of next month's total solar eclipse. Regional chair Jim Bradley says the declaration was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure...

8m ago

2 arrested, 2 others sought in shooting death of Mississauga teen
2 arrested, 2 others sought in shooting death of Mississauga teen

Toronto police have arrested two people from Montreal and are searching for two others in the shooting death of an 18-year-old last month in Mississauga. Police were called to Lansdowne Street between...

18m ago

Top Stories

Video shows police officers beating man on TTC subway, Toronto Police investigating
Video shows police officers beating man on TTC subway, Toronto Police investigating

Toronto Police say they are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a violent interaction between five police officers and a man on a TTC subway train. The video, posted on Instagram...

1h ago

Ontario's top doctor calling for decriminalization of some drugs for personal use
Ontario's top doctor calling for decriminalization of some drugs for personal use

Ontario's top doctor is calling on the province to immediately enact policy that will restrict access to alcohol, vapes and cannabis as the number of people who have died or visited a hospital due to using...

37m ago

Niagara region declares state of emergency ahead of April 8 solar eclipse
Niagara region declares state of emergency ahead of April 8 solar eclipse

A state of emergency has been declared in Niagara Region ahead of next month's total solar eclipse. Regional chair Jim Bradley says the declaration was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure...

8m ago

2 arrested, 2 others sought in shooting death of Mississauga teen
2 arrested, 2 others sought in shooting death of Mississauga teen

Toronto police have arrested two people from Montreal and are searching for two others in the shooting death of an 18-year-old last month in Mississauga. Police were called to Lansdowne Street between...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

2:44
Seasonal temperatures this long weekend
Seasonal temperatures this long weekend

Morning wind chills and flurries possible for cottage country but a mix of sun and cloud for the rest of the GTA on Good Friday.

21h ago

1:02
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers

The annual Sunshine List is released, listing all Ontario public sector workers who made more than $100,000 last year. Find out which Crown corporation claimed the top five spots.

22h ago

2:57
Business Report: Will Baltimore bridge collapse delay shipments?
Business Report: Will Baltimore bridge collapse delay shipments?

The Baltimore bridge collapse has shut down a busy shipping port. Plus, snowmobile sales stall during a mild winter, and the former "crypto wiz kid" receives a long prison sentence. Business Editor Ari Rabinovitch reports.

22h ago

5:35
Four of Ontario's school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat
Four of Ontario's school boards sue TikTok, Meta and Snapchat

Four of Ontario's largest school boards are suing the parent companies Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok, alleging that social media platforms are disrupting student learning. TDSB chair Rachel Chernos Lin spoke with Breakfast Television.
2:18
Advocates and tenants react to proposed rental reform
Advocates and tenants react to proposed rental reform

The Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario weighs in on the federal government's proposed measures to protect renters. Michelle Mackey reports.
More Videos