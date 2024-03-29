What stores are open on Easter Sunday 2024? See Walmart, Target, Costco hours

FILE - Shoppers walk to a Walmart in Vernon Hills, Ill., Tuesday, March 28, 2023. Don't count on a favorite store being open on Easter Sunday. Several stores will be closed March 31, 2024, in observance of the holiday. (AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 29, 2024 12:45 pm.

Last Updated March 29, 2024 1:26 pm.

If the Easter bunny is still looking for basket stuffers, they better hop to it. Many stores will be closed in observance of the holiday.

Easter is a Christian holiday, and also an occasion for dyed eggs and chocolate bunnies left by an illusive rabbit.

The day Easter is observed is determined by a calendar calculation involving the moon. This year the holiday lands on Sunday, March 31.

Here’s a rundown of what stores are open or closed on Easter for last minute supplies. It’s always a good idea to verify individual store hours before you go.

Is Walmart open on Easter?

Yes, Walmart will be open on Easter.

Is Target open on Easter?

No, Target will be closed on Easter.

Is Macy’s open on Easter?

No, Macy’s will be closed on Easter.

Is T.J. Maxx open on Easter?

No, T.J. Maxx and other stores part of the TJX company, including Homegoods and Marshalls, will be closed on Easter.

Is Kohl’s open on Easter?

No, Kohl’s will be closed on Easter.

Is Kroger open on Easter?

Yes, most stores owned by Kroger will be open their normal hours on Easter, a spokesperson confirmed.

The Kroger Co. Family of Stores includes Baker’s, City Market, Dillons, Food 4 Less, Foods Co, Fred Meyer, Fry’s, Gerbes, Jay C Food Store, King Soopers, Kroger, Mariano’s, Metro Market, Pay-Less Super Markets, Pick’n Save, QFC, Ralphs, Ruler and Smith’s Food and Drug.

Is Costco open on Easter?

No, Costco will be closed on Easter.

Is Sam’s Club open on Easter?

No, Sam’s Club will be closed on Easter.

Is Aldi open on Easter?

No, Aldi will be closed on Easter.

Is Trader Joe’s open on Easter?

Yes, Trader Joe’s will be open on Easter.

Is Whole Foods open on Easter?

Yes, Whole Foods will be open on Easter.

Is Meijer open on Easter?

Yes, Meijer will be open on Easter, but pharmacies will close at 2 p.m. and stores at 5 p.m.

Is CVS open on Easter?

Yes, CVS is open on Easter, but store and pharmacy hours may vary by location.

Is Walgreens open on Easter?

Yes, most Walgreens locations will be open, but hours may vary by location.

Video shows police officers beating man on TTC subway, Toronto Police investigating
Video shows police officers beating man on TTC subway, Toronto Police investigating

Toronto Police say they are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a violent interaction between five police officers and a man on a TTC subway train. The video, posted on Instagram...

1h ago

Man dies after Weston and Sheppard stabbing
Man dies after Weston and Sheppard stabbing

A man in his 30s has died after a stabbing in the area of Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West on Friday morning. Toronto police were called to the location for reports of a person with a knife outside...

updated

35m ago

One person dead in late-night North York shooting
One person dead in late-night North York shooting

One person is dead following a late-night shooting in North York. Toronto police were called to the area of Finch Avenue West and Dufferin Street around 10:45 p.m. for reports of gunfire. When they...

13h ago

Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87
Louis Gossett Jr., 1st Black man to win supporting actor Oscar, dies at 87

Louis Gossett Jr., the first Black man to win a supporting actor Oscar and an Emmy winner for his role in the seminal TV miniseries "Roots," has died. He was 87. Gossett's first cousin Neal L. Gossett...

3h ago

