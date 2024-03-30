15 years later, Winstead recalls ‘Scott Pilgrim’ shoot: ‘Toronto was our playground’

"Scott Pilgrim" star Mary Elizabeth Winstead says she still feels a special connection to Toronto, 15 years after shooting the film in the city. Winstead poses in front of a marquee for the Paramount Plus series "A Gentleman in Moscow," at the Paradise Theatre, in Toronto in an undated handout photo. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Paramount Plus, George Pimentel Photography, *MANDATORY CREDIT*

By Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Posted March 30, 2024 6:00 am.

Last Updated March 30, 2024 6:12 am.

TORONTO, Ohio — Just like the evil movie exes who can’t get over her “Scott Pilgrim” alter ego Ramona Flowers, Mary Elizabeth Winstead can’t get over Toronto.

It’s been 15 years since the North Carolina-born actor shot cult film “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” in the city, and she still holds it close to her heart.

“Just hanging out with that whole cast and having this posse in Toronto for all those months we were here shooting, it was just great,” Winstead says during a recent stop in the city to promote her Paramount Plus series “A Gentleman in Moscow.”

“Being here and just looking out the window as we’re driving around, I’m like, ‘Oh my God.’ Being on Bloor (Street) and being in all these spots, like the Paradise Theatre, all these little memories come back of just hanging out here. We were all very young and free, and Toronto was our little playground for a while.”

Winstead was at the Paradise earlier this week for a screening of her new series, rocking a head-to-toe hot pink outfit and mingling with locals afterwards. The actor says two of her closest friends, who she met while filming “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World,” live in the city.

“I definitely have a strong Canadian bent in my life.”

Shot in 2009 and released a year later, “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” follows a Toronto-based slacker played by Michael Cera as he tries to woo the enigmatic new girl in town, Winstead’s Ramona Flowers. To win her heart, Scott must defeat her seven evil exes in a series of epic duels exploding with video game-style effects.

Directed by Edgar Wright and based on Toronto author Bryan Lee O’Malley’s comic book series, the film featured early career actors who would go on to big roles, including Chris Evans, Brie Larson, Aubrey Plaza, Jason Schwartzman and Kieran Culkin. It underperformed at the box office but developed a cult following after its release.

The franchise was revived last year with “Scott Pilgrim Takes Off,” an animated Netflix series voiced by the movie’s cast that drastically reimagines the original story.

Even Winstead’s husband Ewan McGregor is a fan.

“I was aware of ‘Scott Pilgrim’ once I’d met Mary. I watched it and I really loved it, and I loved her in it,” McGregor says in a separate video call to promote his starring role in “A Gentleman in Moscow.”

“The new animation is so cool and Ramona Flowers is the lead of it, so it has another life now, which is also very cool. But she was amazing in that movie.”

Winstead says the animated series helped her realize that she still carries a bit of Flowers with her to this day.

“It was great to go back and find her again and find that she’s still in there somewhere,” she says.

“I think you grow a bit through every character that you play.”

Winstead says McGregor occasionally dons a “Scott Pilgrim”-inspired piece of clothing to amuse her.

“He has a shirt that has a picture of me from the film in it, and I think it says, ‘I’m in lesbians with her.’ It’s very, very cute. He likes to surprise me with it sometimes.”

In the 2010 film, Pilgrim is advised to break out the “L-word” to Flowers, but mistakenly thinks it’s “lesbians.” Later in the movie, he tells her, “I’m in lesbians with you.”

At the time, the film was a rare U.S. production to shoot in Toronto and not disguise it as another city. As in the O’Malley books, characters wore CBC shirts, worked at Second Cup, ate at Pizza Pizza and saw shows at iconic music venue Lee’s Palace.

Winstead spent an extended amount of time in Toronto — after “Scott Pilgrim vs. The World” wrapped, she remained in the city to shoot 2011 horror film ‘The Thing.”

“I was just remembering my go-to spots when I was staying here, which was Fresh for salad and juice, and I would go to this little bistro called Jules Bistro, which was on the corner where my apartment was,” she says.

She adds that shopping for vintage clothes was her “main weekend pastime” and that she wishes she could spend more time here.

“For a little while, Toronto was my spot. Unfortunately, I just haven’t found another project here since then. But I’m hoping to. It would be great.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2024.

Alex Nino Gheciu, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Police search for 4 suspects in violent road rage incident in Brampton
Police search for 4 suspects in violent road rage incident in Brampton

Police are searching for four men wanted in a violent road rage incident in Brampton on Wednesday night. Investigators say there was an interaction between a car travelling on Torbram Road near Eagleridge...

14h ago

Niagara region declares state of emergency ahead of April 8 solar eclipse
Niagara region declares state of emergency ahead of April 8 solar eclipse

A state of emergency has been declared in Niagara Region ahead of next month's total solar eclipse. Regional chair Jim Bradley says the declaration was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure...

15h ago

Ontario's top doctor calling for decriminalization of some drugs for personal use
Ontario's top doctor calling for decriminalization of some drugs for personal use

Ontario's top doctor is calling on the province to immediately enact policy that will restrict access to alcohol, vapes and cannabis as the number of people who have died or visited a hospital due to using...

12h ago

Video shows police officers beating man on TTC subway, Toronto Police investigating
Video shows police officers beating man on TTC subway, Toronto Police investigating

Toronto Police say they are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a violent interaction between five police officers and a man on a TTC subway train. The video, posted to Instagram...

12h ago

Top Stories

Police search for 4 suspects in violent road rage incident in Brampton
Police search for 4 suspects in violent road rage incident in Brampton

Police are searching for four men wanted in a violent road rage incident in Brampton on Wednesday night. Investigators say there was an interaction between a car travelling on Torbram Road near Eagleridge...

14h ago

Niagara region declares state of emergency ahead of April 8 solar eclipse
Niagara region declares state of emergency ahead of April 8 solar eclipse

A state of emergency has been declared in Niagara Region ahead of next month's total solar eclipse. Regional chair Jim Bradley says the declaration was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure...

15h ago

Ontario's top doctor calling for decriminalization of some drugs for personal use
Ontario's top doctor calling for decriminalization of some drugs for personal use

Ontario's top doctor is calling on the province to immediately enact policy that will restrict access to alcohol, vapes and cannabis as the number of people who have died or visited a hospital due to using...

12h ago

Video shows police officers beating man on TTC subway, Toronto Police investigating
Video shows police officers beating man on TTC subway, Toronto Police investigating

Toronto Police say they are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a violent interaction between five police officers and a man on a TTC subway train. The video, posted to Instagram...

12h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Seasonal temperatures for Easter weekend
Seasonal temperatures for Easter weekend

Morning wind chills will give way to a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with the chance of showers or wet flurries in the evening.

12h ago

1:55
Police launch investigation into violent arrest on Toronto subway
Police launch investigation into violent arrest on Toronto subway

Toronto Police have launched an investigation, after video posted online shows the violent arrest on board a TTC Subway. As Faiza Amin reports, the disturbing video is raising questions about the police tactics used in response.

12h ago

2:44
Seasonal temperatures this long weekend
Seasonal temperatures this long weekend

Morning wind chills and flurries possible for cottage country but a mix of sun and cloud for the rest of the GTA on Good Friday.

3:25
Eclipse viewing that's easy on the eyes
Eclipse viewing that's easy on the eyes

In a matter of days all eyes will be on the sky for a rare eclipse but are you ready to view safely. David Zura finds out what you can do and how eye damage actually happens.

13h ago

1:02
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers

The annual Sunshine List is released, listing all Ontario public sector workers who made more than $100,000 last year. Find out which Crown corporation claimed the top five spots.
More Videos