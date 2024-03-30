4 UN military observers wounded in an explosion while patrolling Lebanon’s southern border

FILE - A general view of a base of the United Nations peacekeeping forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) at the Lebanese-Israeli border, in the southern village of Markaba, on April 7, 2023. Four United Nations military observers were wounded Saturday while patrolling along the southern Lebanese border after a shell exploded near them, the U.N. peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon said. The military observers of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization support the U.N. peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL. (AP Photo/Hassan Ammar, File)

By Bassem Mroue And Kareem Chehayeb, The Associated Press

Posted March 30, 2024 7:19 am.

Last Updated March 30, 2024 7:26 am.

BEIRUT (AP) — Four United Nations military observers were wounded Saturday while patrolling the southern Lebanese border after a shell exploded near them, the U.N. peacekeeping mission in Lebanon said.

The military observers are part of the United Nations Truce Supervision Organization, which supports the U.N. peacekeeping mission in southern Lebanon, UNIFIL.

Local Lebanese media, citing security officials, said an Israeli drone strike targeted the observers in the southern village of Wadi Katmoun near the border town of Rmeich. Hezbollah-run television station Al-Manar said the drone strike wounded three officers from Australia, Chile, and Norway, as well as a Lebanese interpreter.

The Israeli military on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, said: “Contrary to the reports, the IDF did not strike a @UNIFIL —vehicle in the area of Rmeish this morning.”

UNIFIL spokesperson Andrea Tenenti said they are “investigating the origin of the explosion.”

“The targeting of peacekeepers is unacceptable,” Tenenti told The Associated Press. “We repeat our call for all actors to cease the current heavy exchanges of fire before more people are unnecessarily hurt.”

This came as clashes between the Israeli military and Hezbollah militants escalated in recent weeks. Both sides have been exchanging fire since the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza broke out, propelling concerns that the near-daily clashes along the border could escalate into a full-scale war as tens of thousands of people have been displaced by the violence.

The fighting has so far killed nine civilians and 11 soldiers in Israel, while more than 240 Hezbollah fighters and about 50 civilians were killed in Lebanon.

UNIFIL was created to oversee the withdrawal of Israeli troops from southern Lebanon after Israel’s 1978 invasion. The U.N. expanded its mission following the 2006 war between Israel and Hezbollah, allowing peacekeepers to deploy along the Israeli border to help the Lebanese military extend its authority into the country’s south for the first time in decades.

Bassem Mroue And Kareem Chehayeb, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Police search for 4 suspects in violent road rage incident in Brampton
Police search for 4 suspects in violent road rage incident in Brampton

Police are searching for four men wanted in a violent road rage incident in Brampton on Wednesday night. Investigators say there was an interaction between a car travelling on Torbram Road near Eagleridge...

14h ago

Niagara region declares state of emergency ahead of April 8 solar eclipse
Niagara region declares state of emergency ahead of April 8 solar eclipse

A state of emergency has been declared in Niagara Region ahead of next month's total solar eclipse. Regional chair Jim Bradley says the declaration was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure...

15h ago

Ontario's top doctor calling for decriminalization of some drugs for personal use
Ontario's top doctor calling for decriminalization of some drugs for personal use

Ontario's top doctor is calling on the province to immediately enact policy that will restrict access to alcohol, vapes and cannabis as the number of people who have died or visited a hospital due to using...

12h ago

Video shows police officers beating man on TTC subway, Toronto Police investigating
Video shows police officers beating man on TTC subway, Toronto Police investigating

Toronto Police say they are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a violent interaction between five police officers and a man on a TTC subway train. The video, posted to Instagram...

12h ago

