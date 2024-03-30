6 people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto

Demonstrators at a pro-Palestinian march and rally at Yonge-Dundas Square
Demonstrators at a pro-Palestinian march and rally at Yonge-Dundas Square on March 30, 2024. CITYNEWS

By News Staff

Posted March 30, 2024 8:50 pm.

Last Updated March 30, 2024 8:58 pm.

Up to six people have been taken into custody following a pro-Palestinian rally and march through the downtown core on Saturday.

Toronto police tell CityNews the driver of a truck towing a trailer was taken into custody for contravening the Highway Traffic Act (HTA).

“For safety reasons, officers have been cautioning demonstration organizers (and drivers specifically) for over a month about not having people in the bed of the truck or attached trailer while it is in motion,” police spokesperson Cst. Laurie McCann said.

“We made it clear that this stipulation would be in effect at all demonstrations. Today, demonstrators ignored that direction and the driver of the truck was arrested and charged accordingly under the HTA.”

Police added that five other demonstrators were taken into custody in the area of Parliament and Gerrard Streets for “various Criminal Code offences” but did not specify what charges they are facing at this time.

Saturday’s demonstration was in observance of “Land Day,” marking 48 years since the Israeli government announced a plan to seize Palestinian land.

Organizers of the rally once again called on Canada to demand a permanent ceasefire in the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza, an arms embargo and sanctions against Israel.

