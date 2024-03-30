An Associated Press photographer snaps a buzzy photo by focusing on the details during Holi

A swarm of bees attack a drunk man during celebrations marking Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in Guwahati, India, Monday, March 25, 2024. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)

By Anupam Nath, The Associated Press

Posted March 30, 2024 6:16 pm.

Last Updated March 30, 2024 6:26 pm.

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — Anupam Nath has been covering Holi, the Hindu festival of colors, in Guwahati in northeastern India for two decades. In that time, he’s mastered navigating the large, vibrant celebrations, which allows him to focus on the small details. In this photo one can even see the colored powder used by revelers on a swarm of bees. Here’s what Nath said about making this extraordinary image:

WHY THIS PHOTO

I have been covering the Holi festival, where hundreds of people gather and celebrate together, since 2004. Every year I try to find at least one interesting face to photograph. This year, I was looking for some interesting people and this person with color smeared on his face suddenly caught my eye. When I saw a swarm of bees attack the man, who appeared drunk and couldn’t find his balance, I knew I had my image. I did not waste time and immediately started clicking.

HOW I MADE THIS PHOTO

I climbed up on a stage where a DJ was operating the music system. To protect my gear I stood in an area that was safe from the color and dust. From that spot I also had a better view for framing my photos. I carried two cameras with different lenses. I took this image with my Sony A1 camera with 70-200mm 2.8 lens to get a close and clear frame. It is a full frame which I have not cropped.

WHY IT WORKS

I believe that viewers prefer and appreciate unusual and interesting frames rather than common images. Some photos you can previsualize and plan accordingly. Some you can’t. You have to make decisions instantly about how you will capture the moment, with which camera and lens. So, I think this works because it is an unusual image that I captured instantly.

___

For more extraordinary AP photography, click here.

Anupam Nath, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Ontario autism program gets $60M boost; advocates say many kids still in need
Ontario autism program gets $60M boost; advocates say many kids still in need

Ontario is boosting its funding for autism services by $60 million over last year, and while advocates say new money in the recent provincial budget is welcome, thousands of children will still be unable...

3h ago

Solar eclipse expected to bring largest tourist crowd in Niagara Falls history: mayor
Solar eclipse expected to bring largest tourist crowd in Niagara Falls history: mayor

The chance to observe a natural celestial spectacle alongside one of the Seven Wonders of North America is expected to draw about a million people to Niagara Falls, Ont., for next month's solar eclipse,...

1h ago

3 dead, including 2 teens, in early morning crash in Milton
3 dead, including 2 teens, in early morning crash in Milton

Police say three people, including two teens, are dead after an early morning crash in Milton on Saturday. Halton police were called to the intersection of Sixth Line and Derry Road at approximately...

4h ago

Ships with a second round of aid for Gaza have departed Cyprus as concerns about hunger soar
Ships with a second round of aid for Gaza have departed Cyprus as concerns about hunger soar

A three-ship convoy left a port in Cyprus on Saturday with 400 tons of food and other supplies for Gaza as concerns about hunger in the territory soar. The World Central Kitchen charity said the vessels...

3h ago

Top Stories

Ontario autism program gets $60M boost; advocates say many kids still in need
Ontario autism program gets $60M boost; advocates say many kids still in need

Ontario is boosting its funding for autism services by $60 million over last year, and while advocates say new money in the recent provincial budget is welcome, thousands of children will still be unable...

3h ago

Solar eclipse expected to bring largest tourist crowd in Niagara Falls history: mayor
Solar eclipse expected to bring largest tourist crowd in Niagara Falls history: mayor

The chance to observe a natural celestial spectacle alongside one of the Seven Wonders of North America is expected to draw about a million people to Niagara Falls, Ont., for next month's solar eclipse,...

1h ago

3 dead, including 2 teens, in early morning crash in Milton
3 dead, including 2 teens, in early morning crash in Milton

Police say three people, including two teens, are dead after an early morning crash in Milton on Saturday. Halton police were called to the intersection of Sixth Line and Derry Road at approximately...

4h ago

Ships with a second round of aid for Gaza have departed Cyprus as concerns about hunger soar
Ships with a second round of aid for Gaza have departed Cyprus as concerns about hunger soar

A three-ship convoy left a port in Cyprus on Saturday with 400 tons of food and other supplies for Gaza as concerns about hunger in the territory soar. The World Central Kitchen charity said the vessels...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Seasonal temperatures for Easter weekend
Seasonal temperatures for Easter weekend

Morning wind chills will give way to a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with the chance of showers or wet flurries in the evening.
2:17
Violent start to Easter Weekend in North York
Violent start to Easter Weekend in North York

The homicide unit is investigating two separate incidents in North York. Jazan Grewal reports on the violent start to the Easter long weekend.
1:55
Police launch investigation into violent arrest on Toronto subway
Police launch investigation into violent arrest on Toronto subway

Toronto Police have launched an investigation, after video posted online shows the violent arrest on board a TTC Subway. As Faiza Amin reports, the disturbing video is raising questions about the police tactics used in response.
3:25
Eclipse viewing that's easy on the eyes
Eclipse viewing that's easy on the eyes

In a matter of days all eyes will be on the sky for a rare eclipse but are you ready to view safely. David Zura finds out what you can do and how eye damage actually happens.

1:02
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers

The annual Sunshine List is released, listing all Ontario public sector workers who made more than $100,000 last year. Find out which Crown corporation claimed the top five spots.
More Videos