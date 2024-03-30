Auston Matthews scores 60th goal of season in Maple Leafs win over Sabres

Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews
Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews (34) celebrates. (CP)

By Sportsnet Staff and The Associated Press

Posted March 30, 2024 9:43 pm.

Last Updated March 30, 2024 10:08 pm.

Toronto forward Auston Matthews became the NHL’s first two-time 60-goal scorer in 30 years in the Maple Leafs’ 3-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night.

Matthews matched the franchise record he set when he led the NHL in goals two seasons ago. The 26-year-old joins a group of eight NHL players to have multiple 60-goal seasons, and first since Pavel Bure had back-to-back 60-goal campaigns with the Vancouver Canucks in 1992-93 and 1993-94.

He’s also the only active player to accomplish the feat. Connor McDavid, David Pastrnak, Steven Stamkos and Alex Ovechkin have all done it once.

Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy lead the list with five 60-goal seasons.

Matthews did much of the work in setting up the goal by chasing after Buffalo defenseman Bowen Byram, who lost his stick while trying to track a puck dumped into the Sabres end. Matthews’ first attempt was stopped by Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen. The Maple Leafs worked the puck back to the point where Connor Timmins’ shot was stopped by Luukkonen with Matthews sweeping the loose puck into the open left side to cap the scoring.

Though a road game for Toronto, the stands were filled with a large contingent of Maple Leafs fans, who began chanting “MVP! MVP!”

The goal came in the same arena where the Maple Leafs selected Matthews with the No. 1 pick in the 2016 draft.

Matthews also hit the 60-goal plateau in the 2021-22 season, when he finished with exactly 60.

Ovechkin holds the record for goals in the salary cap era when he scored 65 in 2007-08.

Captain John Tavares scored the opening goal in his 1,100th NHL game, and Nicholas Robertson also scored in helping the Maple Leafs maintain their hold on third place in the Atlantic Division.

Ilya Samsonov stopped 34 shots and posted his third shutout of the season and 13th of his career. Since Jan. 21, he’s gone 15-3-1 and allowed a combined 46 goals.

It was a much different outing since Samsonov’s last start in Buffalo, when he questioned his mental state in being yanked after allowing five goals on 19 shots in the Sabres eventual 9-3 win on Dec. 21.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 suspects sought after teen shot in North York
3 suspects sought after teen shot in North York

Police are searching for as many as three suspects following a shooting in North York. Investigators were called to an apartment building on Trethewey Drive near Jane Street just before 9:30 p.m. for...

30m ago

6 people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto
6 people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto

Up to six people have been taken into custody following a pro-Palestinian rally and march through the downtown core on Saturday. Toronto police tell CityNews the driver of a truck towing a trailer was...

2h ago

TTC restoring 301 Queen night streetcar, adding service to Dundas, Harbourfront streetcar service
TTC restoring 301 Queen night streetcar, adding service to Dundas, Harbourfront streetcar service

The TTC is making a number of service changes starting on Sunday, including restoring the 301 Queen night streetcar and increasing service on the 505 Dundas and the 509 Harbourfront streetcars. The...

2h ago

Solar eclipse expected to bring largest tourist crowd in Niagara Falls history: mayor
Solar eclipse expected to bring largest tourist crowd in Niagara Falls history: mayor

The chance to observe a natural celestial spectacle alongside one of the Seven Wonders of North America is expected to draw about a million people to Niagara Falls, Ont., for next month's solar eclipse,...

4h ago

Top Stories

3 suspects sought after teen shot in North York
3 suspects sought after teen shot in North York

Police are searching for as many as three suspects following a shooting in North York. Investigators were called to an apartment building on Trethewey Drive near Jane Street just before 9:30 p.m. for...

30m ago

6 people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto
6 people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto

Up to six people have been taken into custody following a pro-Palestinian rally and march through the downtown core on Saturday. Toronto police tell CityNews the driver of a truck towing a trailer was...

2h ago

TTC restoring 301 Queen night streetcar, adding service to Dundas, Harbourfront streetcar service
TTC restoring 301 Queen night streetcar, adding service to Dundas, Harbourfront streetcar service

The TTC is making a number of service changes starting on Sunday, including restoring the 301 Queen night streetcar and increasing service on the 505 Dundas and the 509 Harbourfront streetcars. The...

2h ago

Solar eclipse expected to bring largest tourist crowd in Niagara Falls history: mayor
Solar eclipse expected to bring largest tourist crowd in Niagara Falls history: mayor

The chance to observe a natural celestial spectacle alongside one of the Seven Wonders of North America is expected to draw about a million people to Niagara Falls, Ont., for next month's solar eclipse,...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Sunny skies on the way for Easter Sunday
Sunny skies on the way for Easter Sunday

A mix of sun and cloud for Easter Sunday with a warming trend to start the week. However, winter could make a brief return by midweek.

4h ago

2:33
Seasonal temperatures for Easter weekend
Seasonal temperatures for Easter weekend

Morning wind chills will give way to a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with the chance of showers or wet flurries in the evening.
2:17
Violent start to Easter Weekend in North York
Violent start to Easter Weekend in North York

The homicide unit is investigating two separate incidents in North York. Jazan Grewal reports on the violent start to the Easter long weekend.
1:55
Police launch investigation into violent arrest on Toronto subway
Police launch investigation into violent arrest on Toronto subway

Toronto Police have launched an investigation, after video posted online shows the violent arrest on board a TTC Subway. As Faiza Amin reports, the disturbing video is raising questions about the police tactics used in response.
2:44
Seasonal temperatures this long weekend
Seasonal temperatures this long weekend

Morning wind chills and flurries possible for cottage country but a mix of sun and cloud for the rest of the GTA on Good Friday.

More Videos