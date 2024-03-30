Biden wins the North Dakota Democratic primary

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at an event in Raleigh, N.C., March. 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Matt Kelley, File)

By Jack Dura, The Associated Press

Posted March 30, 2024 4:14 pm.

Last Updated March 30, 2024 4:26 pm.

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — President Joe Biden has won North Dakota’s Democratic presidential primary.

The state party on Saturday announced the results of the mostly mail-in primary. The party began circulating ballots in February to voters who asked for them.

Biden’s victory was virtually assured, though seven other candidates were on the primary ballot.

Former President Donald Trump won the North Dakota Republican Party’s March 4 presidential caucuses, taking all 29 delegates.

Biden and Trump have already secured enough delegates for their parties’ nominations, lining up the first presidential rematch election since 1956.

Sen. Bernie Sanders won the North Dakota Democratic caucuses in 2016 and 2020.

Jack Dura, The Associated Press

