Cambridge continues Boat Race dominance with double victory over Oxford

The Cambridge team's Sebastian Benzecry, Noam Mouelle, Thomas Marsh, Augustus John, Kenneth Coplan, Thomas Lynch, Luca Ferraro, Matt Edge, and Ed Bracey celebrate winning the 169th Men's Gemini Boat Race 2024 on the River Thames, London, Saturday March 30, 2024. (Jonathan Brady/PA via AP) PA Wire

By The Associated Press

Posted March 30, 2024 1:41 pm.

Last Updated March 30, 2024 2:12 pm.

LONDON (AP) — Cambridge extended its dominant run in the annual Boat Race with victories in the men’s and women’s events on a polluted River Thames on Saturday.

The men claimed a fifth trophy in six years — to lead 87-81 overall in the race between storied universities Oxford and Cambridge which dates to 1829 — while the women cruised to a seventh straight triumph for a 48-30 overall lead.

Crews had sunny conditions with just a light breeze ahead of launch time for the women’s race. Those pleasant conditions were in contrast to the news this week that high levels of E.coli, which can cause a range of serious infections and other side effects, was found along the course in southwest London.

All crews were issued safety guidance on a range of preventative measures, from covering up scrapes with waterproof plasters to ensuring rowers avoided swallowing any water that splashed up from the Thames.

Oxford won both coin tosses but opted for different starting points. Both dark blue Oxford shells were seen as favorites for the 78th women’s and 169th men’s races.

Thomas Lynch, who was born in Ireland but grew up in Vancouver, was in the Cambridge men’s boat. Julia Lindsay of North Vancouver, B.C., was on the Oxford’s women’s crew.

The men’s race saw Cambridge take an early lead, Oxford draw level, and Cambridge lead by half a length and 1.52 seconds at Hammersmith Bridge. Cambridge settled into a smooth rhythm and left Oxford even further behind.

Then Cambridge stroke Matt Edge started flailing, his oar only just dipping in the water. Their 10-second lead was enough to hold off Oxford comfortably.

Testing by a campaign group found high levels of E.coli along the 4.2-mile (6.8-kilometer) course. The rowers were advised to use a “cleansing station” at the finish area as well as avoid the post-race tradition of throwing the winning cox into the water.

___

The Associated Press







Top Stories

SIU investigating after police officer injured in collision in Etobicoke
SIU investigating after police officer injured in collision in Etobicoke

The SIU confirmed it is investigating after a police officer was injured in a collision in Etobicoke on Friday evening. At approximately 5:00 p.m., police were responding to a break and enter in progress...

4m ago

3 dead due to early morning crash in Milton: police
3 dead due to early morning crash in Milton: police

Police say three people have died due to a two-vehicle collision in Milton in the early hours of Saturday morning. Halton police responded to a call at approximately 3:20 a.m. for a two-vehicle collision...

1h ago

Man dead, 1 charged with first degree murder after Weston and Sheppard stabbing
Man dead, 1 charged with first degree murder after Weston and Sheppard stabbing

A man in his 30s has died, and another man has been charged with first degree murder after a stabbing in the area of Weston Road and Sheppard Avenue West on Friday morning. Toronto police were called...

58m ago

Pope presides over Easter Vigil after skipping Good Friday at the last minute
Pope presides over Easter Vigil after skipping Good Friday at the last minute

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis presided over the Vatican's somber Easter Vigil service on Saturday night, a day after making the last-minute decision to skip his participation in the Good Friday procession...

6m ago

