Funeral held for slain New York City police Officer Jonathan Diller

By The Associated Press

Posted March 30, 2024 12:21 pm.

Last Updated March 30, 2024 12:26 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — A procession of New York Police Department officers, on foot and driving motorcycles, escorted the remains of their slain colleague, Jonathan Diller, to a Long Island church for his funeral service Saturday.

The solemn cry of bagpipes and drums hailed Diller’s arrival at Saint Rose of Lima Roman Catholic Church in Massapequa Park, New York.

Diller, who was shot dead Monday during a traffic stop, was the first New York City police officer killed in the line of duty in two years.

The services Saturday follow two days of wakes this week that drew thousands of visitors, including former President Donald Trump, Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams.

Police say Diller and his partner were investigating an illegally parked SUV when a passenger in the car, Guy Rivera, shot Diller below his ballistic vest. Diller’s partner returned fire, wounding Rivera.

Rivera is charged with first degree murder and other crimes, and the driver of the SUV is charged with weapons offenses. Attorneys representing the men have not responded to requests for comment.

The Associated Press

