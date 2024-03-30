Halifax RCMP are searching for a suspect in a Shoppers Drug Mart robbery

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 30, 2024 3:59 am.

Last Updated March 30, 2024 4:12 am.

Halifax Regional Police are investigating a robbery that happened Friday night at the Shoppers Drug Mart in the city’s Fairview neighbourhood.

Officers say they responded to a report along Joseph Howe Drive, with the call describing a woman in her late 20s exiting a store without paying for items.

When security staff at the shoppers asked the woman to turn over the items alleged to be stolen, she threatened them with a needle, thrusting it in a stabbing motion. 

Police say there are no reports of injuries in the incident.

Police described the woman as white, standing approximately 5-foot-6-inches with a thin build and shoulder-length, strawberry-blonde hair.

They say she was wearing a black Nike baseball hat, a black jacket with a black shirt underneath, blue jeans, and thick-rimmed glasses.

Police add the suspect left the store in a silver or white SUV.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 30, 2024.

The Canadian Press

