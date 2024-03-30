New Jersey youth wrestling coach sentenced to more than 7 years in child sex abuse images case

By The Associated Press

Posted March 30, 2024 11:36 am.

Last Updated March 30, 2024 11:42 am.

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Federal prosecutors say a New Jersey youth wrestling coach and former state champion who made headlines for becoming the NCAA’s first openly gay college wrestler has been sentenced to more than seven years in a case involving images of children.

Alec Donovan, 26, of Brick was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Trenton to 87 months in prison on a previous guilty plea to a charge related to distributing images of child sexual abuse, the U.S. attorney’s office said Friday.

Prosecutors alleged that during the first four months of 2021, Donovan used a web-based messaging application to send three videos and receive two videos containing images of child sexual abuse involving pre-pubescent children. They also alleged he used the application to request nude photographs from minors and send them nude images.

In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Judge Zahid Quraishi sentenced Donovan to 30 years of supervised release, prosecutors said. A message seeking comment was sent Saturday to Donovan’s attorney.

Donovan, a youth wrestling coach and referee who was a former New Jersey state high school wrestling champion, was the subject of a story on Outsports.com in 2015 after he publicly acknowledged he was gay while on a college recruiting trip. A 2017 story in the NCAA-published Champion magazine detailed Donovan’s struggles with depression in high school and his efforts to counsel other gay wrestlers.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 dead due to early morning crash in Milton: police
3 dead due to early morning crash in Milton: police

Police say three people have died due to a two-vehicle collision in Milton in the early hours of Saturday morning. Halton police responded to a call at approximately 3:20 a.m. for a two-vehicle collision...

5h ago

SIU investigating after police officer injured in collision in Etobicoke
SIU investigating after police officer injured in collision in Etobicoke

The SIU confirmed it is investigating after a police officer was injured in a collision in Etobicoke on Friday evening. At approximately 5:00 p.m., police were responding to a break and enter in progress...

1h ago

Police search for 4 suspects in violent road rage incident in Brampton
Police search for 4 suspects in violent road rage incident in Brampton

Police are searching for four men wanted in a violent road rage incident in Brampton on Wednesday night. Investigators say there was an interaction between a car travelling on Torbram Road near Eagleridge...

20h ago

TTC bus involved in collision in East York
TTC bus involved in collision in East York

A TTC bus was involved in a two-vehicle collision in East York on Saturday morning. Police say the collision occurred at 10:17 a.m., at the intersection of Overlea Boulevard and Thorncliffe Park Drive. The...

12m ago

Top Stories

3 dead due to early morning crash in Milton: police
3 dead due to early morning crash in Milton: police

Police say three people have died due to a two-vehicle collision in Milton in the early hours of Saturday morning. Halton police responded to a call at approximately 3:20 a.m. for a two-vehicle collision...

5h ago

SIU investigating after police officer injured in collision in Etobicoke
SIU investigating after police officer injured in collision in Etobicoke

The SIU confirmed it is investigating after a police officer was injured in a collision in Etobicoke on Friday evening. At approximately 5:00 p.m., police were responding to a break and enter in progress...

1h ago

Police search for 4 suspects in violent road rage incident in Brampton
Police search for 4 suspects in violent road rage incident in Brampton

Police are searching for four men wanted in a violent road rage incident in Brampton on Wednesday night. Investigators say there was an interaction between a car travelling on Torbram Road near Eagleridge...

20h ago

TTC bus involved in collision in East York
TTC bus involved in collision in East York

A TTC bus was involved in a two-vehicle collision in East York on Saturday morning. Police say the collision occurred at 10:17 a.m., at the intersection of Overlea Boulevard and Thorncliffe Park Drive. The...

12m ago

Most Watched Today

2:33
Seasonal temperatures for Easter weekend
Seasonal temperatures for Easter weekend

Morning wind chills will give way to a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with the chance of showers or wet flurries in the evening.

18h ago

2:17
Violent start to Easter Weekend in North York
Violent start to Easter Weekend in North York

The homicide unit is investigating two separate incidents in North York. Jazan Grewal reports on the violent start to the Easter long weekend.

18h ago

1:55
Police launch investigation into violent arrest on Toronto subway
Police launch investigation into violent arrest on Toronto subway

Toronto Police have launched an investigation, after video posted online shows the violent arrest on board a TTC Subway. As Faiza Amin reports, the disturbing video is raising questions about the police tactics used in response.

18h ago

3:25
Eclipse viewing that's easy on the eyes
Eclipse viewing that's easy on the eyes

In a matter of days all eyes will be on the sky for a rare eclipse but are you ready to view safely. David Zura finds out what you can do and how eye damage actually happens.

19h ago

1:02
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers
'Sunshine List' reveals Ontario's top-paid public sector workers

The annual Sunshine List is released, listing all Ontario public sector workers who made more than $100,000 last year. Find out which Crown corporation claimed the top five spots.
More Videos