Numbers have been drawn for an estimated $935 million Powerball jackpot

By The Associated Press

Posted March 30, 2024 11:08 pm.

Last Updated March 30, 2024 11:12 pm.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — The numbers were drawn Saturday night for an estimated $935 million Powerball jackpot that has been growing since the last winner nearly three months ago.

The numbers drawn were: 12, 13, 33, 50, 52 and the red Powerball 23.

No one has won Powerball’s top prize since New Year’s Day when a ticket in Michigan hit for $842.4 million, bringing the number of consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner to 37. That winless streak nears the record of 41 consecutive drawings, set twice in 2022 and 2021.

Saturday’s $935 million prize is for a sole winner who chooses an annuity paid over 30 years. Winners who opt for cash would be paid an estimated $452.3 million. The prizes would be subject to federal taxes and many states also tax lottery winnings.

As the prizes grow, the drawings attract more ticket sales and the jackpots subsequently become harder to hit. The game’s long odds are currently 1 in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

