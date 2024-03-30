Powerball drawing nears $935 million jackpot that has been growing for months

FILE - A display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store, Nov. 7, 2022, in Renfrew, Pa. Lottery players will have another shot Saturday night, March 30, 2024, at a $935 million Powerball jackpot that has been growing larger and larger since the last winner nearly three months ago. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic, File) Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By The Associated Press

Posted March 30, 2024 6:42 am.

Last Updated March 30, 2024 6:56 am.

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Lottery players will have another shot Saturday night at a $935 million Powerball jackpot that has been growing larger and larger since the last winner nearly three months ago.

No one has won Powerball’s top prize since New Year’s Day, amounting to 37 consecutive drawings without a jackpot winner. That streak without a winner is nearing the record number of 41 consecutive drawings, set twice in 2022 and 2021.

The game’s long odds of 1 in 292.2 million makes it a rare jackpot. By making the top prizes hard to hit, jackpots can grow large and then attract more sales.

The $935 million prize is for a sole winner who chooses an annuity, paid over 30 years. Winners who opt for cash would be paid $452.3 million. The prizes would be subject to federal taxes, and many states also tax lottery winnings.

Powerball is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Police search for 4 suspects in violent road rage incident in Brampton
Police search for 4 suspects in violent road rage incident in Brampton

Police are searching for four men wanted in a violent road rage incident in Brampton on Wednesday night. Investigators say there was an interaction between a car travelling on Torbram Road near Eagleridge...

14h ago

Niagara region declares state of emergency ahead of April 8 solar eclipse
Niagara region declares state of emergency ahead of April 8 solar eclipse

A state of emergency has been declared in Niagara Region ahead of next month's total solar eclipse. Regional chair Jim Bradley says the declaration was made out of an abundance of caution to ensure...

15h ago

Ontario's top doctor calling for decriminalization of some drugs for personal use
Ontario's top doctor calling for decriminalization of some drugs for personal use

Ontario's top doctor is calling on the province to immediately enact policy that will restrict access to alcohol, vapes and cannabis as the number of people who have died or visited a hospital due to using...

12h ago

Video shows police officers beating man on TTC subway, Toronto Police investigating
Video shows police officers beating man on TTC subway, Toronto Police investigating

Toronto Police say they are aware of a video circulating on social media that shows a violent interaction between five police officers and a man on a TTC subway train. The video, posted to Instagram...

12h ago

