SIU investigating after police officer injured in collision in Etobicoke

The SIU confirmed it is investigating after a police officer was injured in a collision in Etobicoke on Friday evening.

At approximately 5:00 p.m., police were responding to a break and enter in progress at a business on Claireville Drive in Etobicoke.

Once officers arrived, some of the involved individuals fled on foot, and others fled in a vehicle.

A Toronto police officer followed the vehicle.

In the intersection of Humberline Drive and Finch Avenue West, the cruiser became involved in a collision with another vehicle.

A 61-year-old man in the vehicle was transported to hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The police officer was also transported to hospital for treatment.