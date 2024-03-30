SIU investigating after police officer injured in collision in Etobicoke
Posted March 30, 2024 12:05 pm.
The SIU confirmed it is investigating after a police officer was injured in a collision in Etobicoke on Friday evening.
At approximately 5:00 p.m., police were responding to a break and enter in progress at a business on Claireville Drive in Etobicoke.
Once officers arrived, some of the involved individuals fled on foot, and others fled in a vehicle.
A Toronto police officer followed the vehicle.
In the intersection of Humberline Drive and Finch Avenue West, the cruiser became involved in a collision with another vehicle.
A 61-year-old man in the vehicle was transported to hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
The police officer was also transported to hospital for treatment.