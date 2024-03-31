8 injured in crash involving minivan and horse and buggy in Dufferin County

As many as eight people have been injured after a crash involving a minivan and a horse and buggy north of Shelburne, Ont.

Provincial police say the crash occurred Sunday afternoon on County Road 9 between 4th Line and 2nd Line.

A photo posted by police shows the buggy lying destroyed on the side of the road.

Police say the eight passengers in the buggy were transported to hospital. The extent of their injuries was not specified.

“Two horses escaped after the collision and are now safe in a local farmer’s barn,” police said in a post on X.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.