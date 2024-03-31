A car bomb in a Syrian opposition-held town kills at least 3 people, including two children

This is a locator map for Syria with its capital, Damascus. (AP Photo)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 31, 2024 2:44 am.

Last Updated March 31, 2024 2:56 am.

BEIRUT (AP) — A car bomb exploded in a busy market in a northern Syrian town controlled by Turkey-based Syrian opposition fighters early Sunday, killing at least three people, rescue workers and a war monitor said.

The bomb exploded in the town of Aziz in Aleppo province. Volunteers with the Syrian Civil Defense, known as the White Helmets, said the blast, just after midnight, killed two children and a woman.

The explosion that tore through the busy market also wounded five civilians and destroyed shops and homes in the area, the paramedic group said. First responders struggled to break through the large panicking crowds in the market, searching for casualties, clearing the wreckage, and putting out fires.

No group has immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.

Meanwhile, Britain-based opposition war monitor the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said at least eight people were killed and 23 wounded.

Turkey has launched three major cross-border operations in Syria since 2016 and controls some Syrian territory in the north.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 suspects sought after teen shot in North York
3 suspects sought after teen shot in North York

Police are searching for as many as three suspects following a shooting in North York. Investigators were called to an apartment building on Trethewey Drive near Jane Street just before 9:30 p.m. for...

5h ago

6 people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto
6 people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto

Up to six people have been taken into custody following a pro-Palestinian rally and march through the downtown core on Saturday. Toronto police tell CityNews the driver of a truck towing a trailer was...

6h ago

TTC restoring 301 Queen night streetcar, adding service to Dundas, Harbourfront streetcar service
TTC restoring 301 Queen night streetcar, adding service to Dundas, Harbourfront streetcar service

The TTC is making a number of service changes starting on Sunday, including restoring the 301 Queen night streetcar and increasing service on the 505 Dundas and the 509 Harbourfront streetcars. The...

6h ago

Auston Matthews scores 60th goal of season in Maple Leafs win over Sabres
Auston Matthews scores 60th goal of season in Maple Leafs win over Sabres

Toronto forward Auston Matthews became the NHL’s first two-time 60-goal scorer in 30 years in the Maple Leafs' 3-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Matthews matched the franchise...

5h ago

Top Stories

3 suspects sought after teen shot in North York
3 suspects sought after teen shot in North York

Police are searching for as many as three suspects following a shooting in North York. Investigators were called to an apartment building on Trethewey Drive near Jane Street just before 9:30 p.m. for...

5h ago

6 people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto
6 people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto

Up to six people have been taken into custody following a pro-Palestinian rally and march through the downtown core on Saturday. Toronto police tell CityNews the driver of a truck towing a trailer was...

6h ago

TTC restoring 301 Queen night streetcar, adding service to Dundas, Harbourfront streetcar service
TTC restoring 301 Queen night streetcar, adding service to Dundas, Harbourfront streetcar service

The TTC is making a number of service changes starting on Sunday, including restoring the 301 Queen night streetcar and increasing service on the 505 Dundas and the 509 Harbourfront streetcars. The...

6h ago

Auston Matthews scores 60th goal of season in Maple Leafs win over Sabres
Auston Matthews scores 60th goal of season in Maple Leafs win over Sabres

Toronto forward Auston Matthews became the NHL’s first two-time 60-goal scorer in 30 years in the Maple Leafs' 3-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Matthews matched the franchise...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Sunny skies on the way for Easter Sunday
Sunny skies on the way for Easter Sunday

A mix of sun and cloud for Easter Sunday with a warming trend to start the week. However, winter could make a brief return by midweek.

4h ago

2:33
Seasonal temperatures for Easter weekend
Seasonal temperatures for Easter weekend

Morning wind chills will give way to a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with the chance of showers or wet flurries in the evening.
2:17
Violent start to Easter Weekend in North York
Violent start to Easter Weekend in North York

The homicide unit is investigating two separate incidents in North York. Jazan Grewal reports on the violent start to the Easter long weekend.
1:55
Police launch investigation into violent arrest on Toronto subway
Police launch investigation into violent arrest on Toronto subway

Toronto Police have launched an investigation, after video posted online shows the violent arrest on board a TTC Subway. As Faiza Amin reports, the disturbing video is raising questions about the police tactics used in response.
2:44
Seasonal temperatures this long weekend
Seasonal temperatures this long weekend

Morning wind chills and flurries possible for cottage country but a mix of sun and cloud for the rest of the GTA on Good Friday.

More Videos