Arrest made in break and enter, collision being investigated by SIU in Etobicoke

Toronto police have made an arrest in a break and enter investigation, the same incident that led to a police officer getting injured in a collision in Etobicoke on Friday evening that the province’s police watchdog is now investigating.

On Friday at approximately 4:35 p.m., police responded to a call for break and enter in the Humberline Drive and Albion Road area.

It is alleged that the accused, along with five other people, attended a business on Claireville Drive.

They forced entry into the business, began damaging property, then continued to steal a piece of heavy machinery from the business.

Police arrived on scene and the accused was arrested after attempting to flee, and the remaining five people fled the scene, leaving the piece of machinery behind.

Some fled on foot and others fled in a vehicle where police followed. At the intersection of Humberline Drive and Finch Avenue West, the police cruiser became involved in a collision with a cube van.

A 61-year-old man in the van was transported to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The police officer was also transported to hospital where they were treated and released.

Hassam Syed, 33, of Toronto, has been arrested and charged with break and enter with intent, disguise with intent, possession of break and enter tools, mischief damage to property over $5,000, possession of an automotive master key, failure to comply with a release order and three counts failure to comply with a probation order.