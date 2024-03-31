More than 400 Canadian artists sign letter denouncing ‘anti-trans’ policies

Tegan and Sara accept the humanitarian award at the Juno awards, in Halifax, Sunday, March 24, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 31, 2024 11:46 am.

Last Updated March 31, 2024 12:32 pm.

Music superstars Tegan and Sara have released an open letter signed by more than 400 fellow Canadian artists from the worlds of music, film and literature denouncing what they describe as “anti-trans” legislation in parts of the country. 

The list of stars who signed the letter includes actor Elliot Page, Great Big Sea frontman Alan Doyle, actress Elisha Cuthbert, folk music legend Neil Young, recent Grammy winner Allison Russell and the two surviving members of classic children’s entertainment act Sharon, Lois and Bram.

The letter calls out Alberta Premier Danielle Smith’s proposed pronoun policies for gender diverse children in schools, as well as new guidelines for hormone therapy.

It also highlights similar school-based pronoun policies in New Brunswick and Saskatchewan as examples of discriminatory legislation targeting transgender youth.

The letter says these policies present a clear risk to the mental and physical well-being of transgender Canadians.

The artists who signed the letter, also including singer Anne Murray, director Deepa Mehta and author Michael Crummey, say they are against these “alarming and destructive policies” and are calling on all levels of government to put a stop to such harmful legislation.

The timing of the letter coincides with Transgender Day of Visibility, which is dedicated to raising awareness of discrimination faced by the trans community. 

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Woman dead, man in custody in Ajax
Woman dead, man in custody in Ajax

A woman has died and a man is in custody following an incident in Ajax on Sunday. Police say they were called to a residential address on Hillman Drive in the area of Shoal Point Road and Bayly Street...

2h ago

Arrest made in break and enter, collision being investigated by SIU in Etobicoke
Arrest made in break and enter, collision being investigated by SIU in Etobicoke

Toronto police have made an arrest in a break and enter investigation, the same incident that led to a police officer getting injured in a collision in Etobicoke on Friday evening that the province’s...

2h ago

3 suspects sought after teen shot in North York
3 suspects sought after teen shot in North York

Police are searching for as many as three suspects following a shooting in North York. Investigators were called to an apartment building on Trethewey Drive near Jane Street just before 9:30 p.m. for...

14h ago

Pope overcomes health concerns to preside over a blustery Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square
Pope overcomes health concerns to preside over a blustery Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis rallied from a winter-long bout of respiratory problems to lead some 60,000 people in Easter celebrations Sunday, making a strong appeal for a cease-fire in Gaza and a prisoner...

51m ago

Top Stories

Woman dead, man in custody in Ajax
Woman dead, man in custody in Ajax

A woman has died and a man is in custody following an incident in Ajax on Sunday. Police say they were called to a residential address on Hillman Drive in the area of Shoal Point Road and Bayly Street...

2h ago

Arrest made in break and enter, collision being investigated by SIU in Etobicoke
Arrest made in break and enter, collision being investigated by SIU in Etobicoke

Toronto police have made an arrest in a break and enter investigation, the same incident that led to a police officer getting injured in a collision in Etobicoke on Friday evening that the province’s...

2h ago

3 suspects sought after teen shot in North York
3 suspects sought after teen shot in North York

Police are searching for as many as three suspects following a shooting in North York. Investigators were called to an apartment building on Trethewey Drive near Jane Street just before 9:30 p.m. for...

14h ago

Pope overcomes health concerns to preside over a blustery Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square
Pope overcomes health concerns to preside over a blustery Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter's Square

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis rallied from a winter-long bout of respiratory problems to lead some 60,000 people in Easter celebrations Sunday, making a strong appeal for a cease-fire in Gaza and a prisoner...

51m ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final

The Oakville Rangers faced off against the Vaughan Kings in Saturday's OHL Cup final at Mattamy Athletic Centre, a last chance for players to make an impression on the many scouts in attendance. CityNews' Rob Leth was at the game and files this repor

18h ago

2:24
Sunny skies on the way for Easter Sunday
Sunny skies on the way for Easter Sunday

A mix of sun and cloud for Easter Sunday with a warming trend to start the week. However, winter could make a brief return by midweek.

13h ago

2:33
Seasonal temperatures for Easter weekend
Seasonal temperatures for Easter weekend

Morning wind chills will give way to a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with the chance of showers or wet flurries in the evening.
2:17
Violent start to Easter Weekend in North York
Violent start to Easter Weekend in North York

The homicide unit is investigating two separate incidents in North York. Jazan Grewal reports on the violent start to the Easter long weekend.
1:55
Police launch investigation into violent arrest on Toronto subway
Police launch investigation into violent arrest on Toronto subway

Toronto Police have launched an investigation, after video posted online shows the violent arrest on board a TTC Subway. As Faiza Amin reports, the disturbing video is raising questions about the police tactics used in response.
More Videos