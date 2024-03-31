Firearm discharged towards occupants of vehicle in North York: police

Toronto police say a firearm has reportedly been discharged at occupants of a vehicle in North York on Sunday afternoon.

At approximately 1:14 p.m., police responded to reports in the York Mills Road and Don Valley Parkway area that a man discharged a firearm towards occupants in a vehicle.

The vehicle fled the area and the shooter fled the area on foot towards Fenside Drive.

Police say the suspect is described as male, with a thin build, tall, around 20 years old, wearing a black jacket with the hood up.

There are no reported injuries, but evidence of a firearm discharge was located.

Officers are on scene and York Mills is closed in the area.