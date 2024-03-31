TORONTO — Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week:

Outlook survey

The Bank of Canada will release its latest business outlook survey and Canadian survey of consumer expectations on Monday. The report comes ahead of the central bank’s next interest rate decision and monetary policy report on April 10.

Home sales

Some of Canada’s largest cities will report their March home sales figures this week, offering a glimpse into how the spring real estate season is shaping up. The Calgary Real Estate Board is expected to report sales numbers on Monday, while the boards for the Vancouver and Toronto areas are expected to release their figures mid-week.

Grocery chat

Michael Medline, president and chief executive of Empire Co. Ltd., will take part in an event in Toronto on Tuesday morning to talk about the grocery industry. The chat comes as the federal government urges companies to sign on to a grocery code of conduct, something for which Medline was an early advocate.

Dollarama results

Dollarama Inc. will report its fourth-quarter and full-year results and hold a conference call with investors and financial analysts on Thursday morning. The results come as Canadian shoppers continue to grapple with inflation and look to stretch their budgets.

Jobs report

Statistics Canada will release its labour force survey for March on Friday. The Canadian economy added 41,000 jobs in February as the unemployment rate rose to 5.8 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:DOL, TSX:EMP.A)

The Canadian Press