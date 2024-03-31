France to deliver hundreds of armored vehicles to Ukraine, defense minister says

By The Associated Press

Posted March 31, 2024 9:06 am.

Last Updated March 31, 2024 9:12 am.

PARIS (AP) — French Defense Minister Sébastien Lecornu said France is to deliver “hundreds” of armored vehicles by the beginning of next year to Ukraine as part of a new package of military aid for the country that just entered its third year since the Russian invasion.

In an interview with the French newspaper La Tribune’s Sunday edition, Lecornu said that “to hold such an extensive front line, the Ukrainian army needs, for example, our armored personnel carriers. It’s absolutely key for troop mobility.”

The French military is currently replacing its old VAB armored personnel carriers that started being used in 1979 by a new generation of armored vehicles. “This old equipment, still operational, is going directly to Ukraine in large quantities. We’re talking about hundreds (of vehicles) in 2024 and early 2025,” Lecornu said.

Lecornu also said France will provide Ukraine with more anti-aircraft missiles.

The move comes as France’s government is pushing its military industry to boost its production to meet Kyiv’s urgent needs for ammunition.

Lecornu on Tuesday said France will soon be able to deliver 78 Caesar howitzers to Ukraine and will increase its supply of shells.

___

Find more of AP’s coverage of Russia and Ukraine at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 suspects sought after teen shot in North York
3 suspects sought after teen shot in North York

Police are searching for as many as three suspects following a shooting in North York. Investigators were called to an apartment building on Trethewey Drive near Jane Street just before 9:30 p.m. for...

11h ago

6 people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto
6 people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto

Up to six people have been taken into custody following a pro-Palestinian rally and march through the downtown core on Saturday. Toronto police tell CityNews the driver of a truck towing a trailer was...

13h ago

TTC restoring 301 Queen night streetcar, adding service to Dundas, Harbourfront streetcar service
TTC restoring 301 Queen night streetcar, adding service to Dundas, Harbourfront streetcar service

The TTC is making a number of service changes starting on Sunday, including restoring the 301 Queen night streetcar and increasing service on the 505 Dundas and the 509 Harbourfront streetcars. The...

12h ago

King Charles shakes hands, chats with crowd at most significant public outing since cancer diagnosis
King Charles shakes hands, chats with crowd at most significant public outing since cancer diagnosis

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III shook hands and chatted with onlookers after attending an Easter service at Windsor Castle on Sunday in his most significant public outing since being diagnosed with cancer...

18m ago

Top Stories

3 suspects sought after teen shot in North York
3 suspects sought after teen shot in North York

Police are searching for as many as three suspects following a shooting in North York. Investigators were called to an apartment building on Trethewey Drive near Jane Street just before 9:30 p.m. for...

11h ago

6 people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto
6 people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto

Up to six people have been taken into custody following a pro-Palestinian rally and march through the downtown core on Saturday. Toronto police tell CityNews the driver of a truck towing a trailer was...

13h ago

TTC restoring 301 Queen night streetcar, adding service to Dundas, Harbourfront streetcar service
TTC restoring 301 Queen night streetcar, adding service to Dundas, Harbourfront streetcar service

The TTC is making a number of service changes starting on Sunday, including restoring the 301 Queen night streetcar and increasing service on the 505 Dundas and the 509 Harbourfront streetcars. The...

12h ago

King Charles shakes hands, chats with crowd at most significant public outing since cancer diagnosis
King Charles shakes hands, chats with crowd at most significant public outing since cancer diagnosis

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III shook hands and chatted with onlookers after attending an Easter service at Windsor Castle on Sunday in his most significant public outing since being diagnosed with cancer...

18m ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Sunny skies on the way for Easter Sunday
Sunny skies on the way for Easter Sunday

A mix of sun and cloud for Easter Sunday with a warming trend to start the week. However, winter could make a brief return by midweek.

10h ago

2:33
Seasonal temperatures for Easter weekend
Seasonal temperatures for Easter weekend

Morning wind chills will give way to a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with the chance of showers or wet flurries in the evening.
2:17
Violent start to Easter Weekend in North York
Violent start to Easter Weekend in North York

The homicide unit is investigating two separate incidents in North York. Jazan Grewal reports on the violent start to the Easter long weekend.
1:55
Police launch investigation into violent arrest on Toronto subway
Police launch investigation into violent arrest on Toronto subway

Toronto Police have launched an investigation, after video posted online shows the violent arrest on board a TTC Subway. As Faiza Amin reports, the disturbing video is raising questions about the police tactics used in response.
2:44
Seasonal temperatures this long weekend
Seasonal temperatures this long weekend

Morning wind chills and flurries possible for cottage country but a mix of sun and cloud for the rest of the GTA on Good Friday.

More Videos