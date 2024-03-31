‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” roars to an $80 million box office opening

By Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press

Posted March 31, 2024

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Godzilla-King Kong combo stomped on expectations as “ Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ” roared to an $80 million opening on 3,861 North American screens, according to Sunday studio estimates.

The monster mash-up from Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures starring Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry brought the second-highest opening in what has been a robust year, falling just short of the the $81.5 million debut of “Dune: Part 2.”

Projections had put the the opening weekend of “Godzilla x Kong: Frozen Empire” at closer to $50 million.

Last week’s No. 1 at the box office, “ Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” was second with $15.7 million for a two-week total of $73.4 million.

Dune: Part Two ” stayed strong in its fifth week, falling in the third spot with an $11.1 million take and a domestic total of 252.4 million.

The last matchup of the two monsters from Warner Bros. and Legendary, 2021’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” had a much smaller opening weekend of $48.5 million, but that was a huge number for a film slowed by the coronavirus pandemic and released simultaneously on HBO Max.

The newer film had the second biggest opening of the studios’ broader MonsterVerse franchise. “Godzilla” brought in $93.2 million in 2014.

Estimated ticket sales are for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1. “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” 80 million.

2. “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” $15.7 million.

3. “Dune: Part Two,” $11.1 million.

4. “Kung Fu Panda 4,” $10.2. million.

5. “Immaculate,” $3.3 million.

6. “Arthur the King,” $2.4 million.

7. “Late Night With the Devil,” $2.2 million.

8. “Tillu Square,” $1.8 million.

9. “Crew,” $1.5 million.

10. “Imaginary,” $1.4 million.

Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press



Multiple people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto
Multiple people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto

Multiple people were taken into custody following a pro-Palestinian rally and march through the downtown core on Saturday. Toronto police tell CityNews the driver of a truck towing a trailer was taken...

1h ago

Woman dead, man in custody in Ajax
Woman dead, man in custody in Ajax

A woman has died and a man is in custody following an incident in Ajax on Sunday. Police say they were called to a residential address on Hillman Drive in the area of Shoal Point Road and Bayly Street...

4h ago

Arrest made in break and enter, collision being investigated by SIU in Etobicoke
Arrest made in break and enter, collision being investigated by SIU in Etobicoke

Toronto police have made an arrest in a break and enter investigation, the same incident that led to a police officer getting injured in a collision in Etobicoke on Friday evening that the province’s...

3h ago

Firearm discharged towards occupants of vehicle in North York: police
Firearm discharged towards occupants of vehicle in North York: police

Toronto police say a firearm has reportedly been discharged at occupants of a vehicle in North York on Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:14 p.m., police responded to reports in the York Mills Road...

23m ago

