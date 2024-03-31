‘Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire” roars to an $80 million box office opening
Posted March 31, 2024 2:13 pm.
Last Updated March 31, 2024 2:26 pm.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Godzilla-King Kong combo stomped on expectations as “ Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire ” roared to an $80 million opening on 3,861 North American screens, according to Sunday studio estimates.
The monster mash-up from Warner Bros. and Legendary Pictures starring Rebecca Hall and Brian Tyree Henry brought the second-highest opening in what has been a robust year, falling just short of the the $81.5 million debut of “Dune: Part 2.”
Projections had put the the opening weekend of “Godzilla x Kong: Frozen Empire” at closer to $50 million.
Last week’s No. 1 at the box office, “ Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” was second with $15.7 million for a two-week total of $73.4 million.
“ Dune: Part Two ” stayed strong in its fifth week, falling in the third spot with an $11.1 million take and a domestic total of 252.4 million.
The last matchup of the two monsters from Warner Bros. and Legendary, 2021’s “Godzilla vs. Kong,” had a much smaller opening weekend of $48.5 million, but that was a huge number for a film slowed by the coronavirus pandemic and released simultaneously on HBO Max.
The newer film had the second biggest opening of the studios’ broader MonsterVerse franchise. “Godzilla” brought in $93.2 million in 2014.
Estimated ticket sales are for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.
1. “Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire,” 80 million.
2. “Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire,” $15.7 million.
3. “Dune: Part Two,” $11.1 million.
4. “Kung Fu Panda 4,” $10.2. million.
5. “Immaculate,” $3.3 million.
6. “Arthur the King,” $2.4 million.
7. “Late Night With the Devil,” $2.2 million.
8. “Tillu Square,” $1.8 million.
9. “Crew,” $1.5 million.
10. “Imaginary,” $1.4 million.
Andrew Dalton, The Associated Press