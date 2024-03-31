Kia recalls over 427,000 Telluride SUVs because they might roll away while parked

FILE - This is the front grill of a 2020 KIA Telluride on display at the 2020 Pittsburgh International Auto Show, Feb.13, 2020 in Pittsburgh. Kia is recalling more than 427,000 of its Telluride SUVs due to a defect that may cause the cars to roll away while they’re parked. According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the intermediate shaft and right front driveshaft of certain 2020-2024 Tellurides may not be fully engaged. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar. file)

By The Associated Press

Posted March 31, 2024 2:25 pm.

Last Updated March 31, 2024 2:26 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — Kia is recalling more than 427,000 of its Telluride SUVs due to a defect that may cause the cars to roll away while they’re parked.

According to documents published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the intermediate shaft and right front driveshaft of certain 2020-2024 Tellurides may not be fully engaged. Over time, this can lead to “unintended vehicle movement” while the cars are in park — increasing potential crash risks.

Kia America decided to recall all 2020-2023 model year and select 2024 model year Tellurides earlier this month, NHTSA documents show. At the time, no injuries or crashes were reported.

Improper assembly is suspected to be the cause of the shaft engagement problem — with the recall covering 2020-2024 Tellurides that were manufactured between Jan. 9, 2019 and Oct. 19, 2023. Kia America estimates that 1% have the defect.

To remedy this issue, recall documents say, dealers will update the affected cars’ electronic parking brake software and replace any damaged intermediate shafts for free. Owners who already incurred repair expenses will also be reimbursed.

In the meantime, drivers of the impacted Tellurides are instructed to manually engage the emergency break before exiting the vehicle. Drivers can also confirm if their specific vehicle is included in this recall and find more information using the NHTSA site and/or Kia’s recall lookup platform.

Owner notification letters are otherwise set to be mailed out on May 15, with dealer notification beginning a few days prior.

The Associated Press reached out to Irvine, California-based Kia America for further comment Sunday.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Multiple people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto
Multiple people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto

Multiple people were taken into custody following a pro-Palestinian rally and march through the downtown core on Saturday. Toronto police tell CityNews the driver of a truck towing a trailer was taken...

1h ago

Woman dead, man in custody in Ajax
Woman dead, man in custody in Ajax

A woman has died and a man is in custody following an incident in Ajax on Sunday. Police say they were called to a residential address on Hillman Drive in the area of Shoal Point Road and Bayly Street...

4h ago

Arrest made in break and enter, collision being investigated by SIU in Etobicoke
Arrest made in break and enter, collision being investigated by SIU in Etobicoke

Toronto police have made an arrest in a break and enter investigation, the same incident that led to a police officer getting injured in a collision in Etobicoke on Friday evening that the province’s...

3h ago

Firearm discharged towards occupants of vehicle in North York: police
Firearm discharged towards occupants of vehicle in North York: police

Toronto police say a firearm has reportedly been discharged at occupants of a vehicle in North York on Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:14 p.m., police responded to reports in the York Mills Road...

23m ago

