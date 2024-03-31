King Charles attends Easter service, providing a glimpse of the monarch after cancer diagnosis

Britain's King Charles III, left, and Queen Camilla arrive to attend the Easter Matins Service at St. George's Chapel, Windsor Castle, England, Sunday, March 31, 2024. (Hollie Adams/Pool Photo via AP) Hollie Adams

By The Associated Press

Posted March 31, 2024 5:17 am.

Last Updated March 31, 2024 6:12 am.

LONDON (AP) — King Charles III joined the queen and other members of the royal family for an Easter service at Windsor Castle on Sunday in what will be his most significant public appearance since he was diagnosed with cancer last month.

The monarch offered a cheery wave as he walked into St. George’s Chapel for a service expected to last about an hour.

The appearance of the 75-year-old king is seen as an effort to reassure the public after Charles stepped back from public duties following an announcement by Buckingham Palace in early February that he was undergoing treatment for an unspecified type of cancer. Though he has been working behind the palace walls, his emergence in public for a royal fixture like the Easter service is seen as a positive sign.

The service itself will be smaller than usual as Kate, the Princess of Wales, is also being treated for cancer and has paused public duties. The princess, her husband Prince William and their children won’t attend the service.

Kate shock’s announcement that she, too, had cancer was made on March 22, after weeks of speculation about her health and whereabouts following major abdominal surgery in February.

While the Easter service takes place in a chapel on the grounds of Windsor Castle, the news media will be able to observe the arrival of Charles and Queen Camilla.

The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 suspects sought after teen shot in North York
3 suspects sought after teen shot in North York

Police are searching for as many as three suspects following a shooting in North York. Investigators were called to an apartment building on Trethewey Drive near Jane Street just before 9:30 p.m. for...

8h ago

6 people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto
6 people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto

Up to six people have been taken into custody following a pro-Palestinian rally and march through the downtown core on Saturday. Toronto police tell CityNews the driver of a truck towing a trailer was...

10h ago

TTC restoring 301 Queen night streetcar, adding service to Dundas, Harbourfront streetcar service
TTC restoring 301 Queen night streetcar, adding service to Dundas, Harbourfront streetcar service

The TTC is making a number of service changes starting on Sunday, including restoring the 301 Queen night streetcar and increasing service on the 505 Dundas and the 509 Harbourfront streetcars. The...

9h ago

Auston Matthews scores 60th goal of season in Maple Leafs win over Sabres
Auston Matthews scores 60th goal of season in Maple Leafs win over Sabres

Toronto forward Auston Matthews became the NHL’s first two-time 60-goal scorer in 30 years in the Maple Leafs' 3-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Matthews matched the franchise...

8h ago

Top Stories

3 suspects sought after teen shot in North York
3 suspects sought after teen shot in North York

Police are searching for as many as three suspects following a shooting in North York. Investigators were called to an apartment building on Trethewey Drive near Jane Street just before 9:30 p.m. for...

8h ago

6 people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto
6 people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto

Up to six people have been taken into custody following a pro-Palestinian rally and march through the downtown core on Saturday. Toronto police tell CityNews the driver of a truck towing a trailer was...

10h ago

TTC restoring 301 Queen night streetcar, adding service to Dundas, Harbourfront streetcar service
TTC restoring 301 Queen night streetcar, adding service to Dundas, Harbourfront streetcar service

The TTC is making a number of service changes starting on Sunday, including restoring the 301 Queen night streetcar and increasing service on the 505 Dundas and the 509 Harbourfront streetcars. The...

9h ago

Auston Matthews scores 60th goal of season in Maple Leafs win over Sabres
Auston Matthews scores 60th goal of season in Maple Leafs win over Sabres

Toronto forward Auston Matthews became the NHL’s first two-time 60-goal scorer in 30 years in the Maple Leafs' 3-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Matthews matched the franchise...

8h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Sunny skies on the way for Easter Sunday
Sunny skies on the way for Easter Sunday

A mix of sun and cloud for Easter Sunday with a warming trend to start the week. However, winter could make a brief return by midweek.

7h ago

2:33
Seasonal temperatures for Easter weekend
Seasonal temperatures for Easter weekend

Morning wind chills will give way to a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with the chance of showers or wet flurries in the evening.
2:17
Violent start to Easter Weekend in North York
Violent start to Easter Weekend in North York

The homicide unit is investigating two separate incidents in North York. Jazan Grewal reports on the violent start to the Easter long weekend.
1:55
Police launch investigation into violent arrest on Toronto subway
Police launch investigation into violent arrest on Toronto subway

Toronto Police have launched an investigation, after video posted online shows the violent arrest on board a TTC Subway. As Faiza Amin reports, the disturbing video is raising questions about the police tactics used in response.
2:44
Seasonal temperatures this long weekend
Seasonal temperatures this long weekend

Morning wind chills and flurries possible for cottage country but a mix of sun and cloud for the rest of the GTA on Good Friday.

More Videos