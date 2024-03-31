Man wanted for punching, kicking someone aboard TTC bus

A man is wanted for assaulting a TTC rider in the west end on Friday morning.

Police say someone was boarding a TTC bus at Kipling station just before 10 a.m. when they were approached from behind by a man who then punched the victim in the face. The person was then knocked to the ground inside the bus and kicked several times by the man before he fled the scene on Aukland Road towards Dundas Street.

Police did not provide an update on the severity or type of injuries suffered by the victim.

The man is described as being in his late 30s to mid-40s with a black beard. He was last seen wearing a black toque with stripes, a grey jacket, black pants, light-coloured shoes and a black backpack.