Pope overcomes health concerns, presides over blustery Easter Sunday Mass in St. Peter’s Square

A view of St. Peter's Square at The Vatican during the Easter Sunday mass celebrated by Pope Francis, Sunday, March 31, 2024. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino) Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

By Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press

Posted March 31, 2024 4:42 am.

Last Updated March 31, 2024 5:26 am.

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis overcame concerns about his health to preside over Easter Sunday Mass, leading some 30,000 people in a flower-decked St. Peter’s Square in one of the most important liturgies of the year.

Just hours after celebrating the 2 1/2-hour nighttime Easter Vigil, the 87-year-old Francis appeared in good form at the start of the liturgy in the blustery piazza. Francis, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, has been battling respiratory problems all winter that the Vatican and he have said were bronchitis, the flu or a cold.

The Vatican said some 30,000 people attended the Mass, with more packing the Via della Conciliazione boulevard leading to the piazza. At the start of the service, a gust of wind knocked over a large religious icon on the altar just a few feet from the pope; ushers quickly righted it.

Easter Mass is one of the most important dates on the liturgical calendar, celebrating what the faithful believe was Jesus’ resurrection after his crucifixion. The Mass precedes the pope’s “Urbi et Orbi” (to the city and the world) blessing, a lengthy speech that traditionally rounds up all the threats facing humanity.

For the past few weeks, Francis has generally avoided delivering long speeches to avoid the strain on his breathing. He ditched his Palm Sunday homily last week and decided at the last minute to stay home from the Good Friday procession at the Colosseum.

The Vatican said in a brief explanation that the decision was made to “conserve his health.”

The decision appeared to have paid off, as Francis was able to recite the prayers of the lengthy Saturday night Easter Vigil service, including administering the sacraments of baptism and First Communion to eight new Catholics, and preside over Easter Sunday Mass.

After a busy Holy Week, Francis should have some time to recover as there are no major foreign trips scheduled for several months.

Nicole Winfield, The Associated Press



















Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

3 suspects sought after teen shot in North York
3 suspects sought after teen shot in North York

Police are searching for as many as three suspects following a shooting in North York. Investigators were called to an apartment building on Trethewey Drive near Jane Street just before 9:30 p.m. for...

6h ago

6 people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto
6 people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto

Up to six people have been taken into custody following a pro-Palestinian rally and march through the downtown core on Saturday. Toronto police tell CityNews the driver of a truck towing a trailer was...

8h ago

TTC restoring 301 Queen night streetcar, adding service to Dundas, Harbourfront streetcar service
TTC restoring 301 Queen night streetcar, adding service to Dundas, Harbourfront streetcar service

The TTC is making a number of service changes starting on Sunday, including restoring the 301 Queen night streetcar and increasing service on the 505 Dundas and the 509 Harbourfront streetcars. The...

8h ago

Auston Matthews scores 60th goal of season in Maple Leafs win over Sabres
Auston Matthews scores 60th goal of season in Maple Leafs win over Sabres

Toronto forward Auston Matthews became the NHL’s first two-time 60-goal scorer in 30 years in the Maple Leafs' 3-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Matthews matched the franchise...

7h ago

Top Stories

3 suspects sought after teen shot in North York
3 suspects sought after teen shot in North York

Police are searching for as many as three suspects following a shooting in North York. Investigators were called to an apartment building on Trethewey Drive near Jane Street just before 9:30 p.m. for...

6h ago

6 people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto
6 people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto

Up to six people have been taken into custody following a pro-Palestinian rally and march through the downtown core on Saturday. Toronto police tell CityNews the driver of a truck towing a trailer was...

8h ago

TTC restoring 301 Queen night streetcar, adding service to Dundas, Harbourfront streetcar service
TTC restoring 301 Queen night streetcar, adding service to Dundas, Harbourfront streetcar service

The TTC is making a number of service changes starting on Sunday, including restoring the 301 Queen night streetcar and increasing service on the 505 Dundas and the 509 Harbourfront streetcars. The...

8h ago

Auston Matthews scores 60th goal of season in Maple Leafs win over Sabres
Auston Matthews scores 60th goal of season in Maple Leafs win over Sabres

Toronto forward Auston Matthews became the NHL’s first two-time 60-goal scorer in 30 years in the Maple Leafs' 3-0 victory over the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday night. Matthews matched the franchise...

7h ago

Most Watched Today

2:24
Sunny skies on the way for Easter Sunday
Sunny skies on the way for Easter Sunday

A mix of sun and cloud for Easter Sunday with a warming trend to start the week. However, winter could make a brief return by midweek.

6h ago

2:33
Seasonal temperatures for Easter weekend
Seasonal temperatures for Easter weekend

Morning wind chills will give way to a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with the chance of showers or wet flurries in the evening.
2:17
Violent start to Easter Weekend in North York
Violent start to Easter Weekend in North York

The homicide unit is investigating two separate incidents in North York. Jazan Grewal reports on the violent start to the Easter long weekend.
1:55
Police launch investigation into violent arrest on Toronto subway
Police launch investigation into violent arrest on Toronto subway

Toronto Police have launched an investigation, after video posted online shows the violent arrest on board a TTC Subway. As Faiza Amin reports, the disturbing video is raising questions about the police tactics used in response.
2:44
Seasonal temperatures this long weekend
Seasonal temperatures this long weekend

Morning wind chills and flurries possible for cottage country but a mix of sun and cloud for the rest of the GTA on Good Friday.

More Videos