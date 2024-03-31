Small forest fire put out in Oka provincial park as Quebec fire season starts early

<p>A man and his son walk along the boardwalk towards the beach at Oka provincial park on Thursday May 28, 2020 in Montreal. A small forest fire has been put out in a provincial park west of Montreal, signalling an early start to the 2024 wildfire season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz</p>

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 31, 2024 4:28 pm.

Last Updated March 31, 2024 5:12 pm.

MONTREAL — A small forest fire has been extinguished in a provincial park west of Montreal, signalling an early start to the 2024 wildfire season.

A spokesman for Quebec’s forest fire prevention society, known as SOPFEU, said the fire that broke out Saturday in Oka park was likely caused by a discarded cigarette. 

Stéphane Caron said the 2.1-hectare blaze was put out by local fire departments, with firefighters from SOPFEU arriving Sunday morning to extinguish the remaining smoky spots.

Caron said the forest fire season normally gets underway in mid-April but is starting a little earlier than usual due to a less-snowy winter.

He said the spring forest floor is covered with dead leaves and branches that can easily be ignited by a spark from a cigarette or a burn pile that isn’t properly put out.

The early spring means a longer fire season, he said, but it’s too soon to know whether it will be more severe than usual. 

“The early disappearance of the snow means the season will start earlier and have more spring fires, but the overall season will depend on whether April is rainy,” he said. “It’s too early to make predictions.”

Oka fire chief Sylvain Johnson said the fire broke out at around 7 p.m. Saturday near the top of a mountainous sector of the park called the Calvaire d’Oka. 

He said in an interview that firefighters had to use all-terrain vehicles to reach the blaze, which was extinguished at around 1 a.m. with help from firefighters from the nearby municipalities of Pointe-Calumet and St-Joseph-du-Lac.

Quebec experienced a record-breaking forest fire season in 2023, during which 4.5 million hectares of forest burned. That area, which included 1.1 million hectares in inhabited areas, was higher than the sum of the last 20 years combined, SOPFEU said last fall. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 31, 2024.

The Canadian Press

<!– Photo: 20240331160320-6609c598d89d9129d97c95aejpeg.jpg, Caption:

A man and his son walk along the boardwalk towards the beach at Oka provincial park on Thursday May 28, 2020 in Montreal. A small forest fire has been put out in a provincial park west of Montreal, signalling an early start to the 2024 wildfire season. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

–>

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Price of gas in GTA to hit highest level in 6 months on April 1
Price of gas in GTA to hit highest level in 6 months on April 1

Gas prices across the GTA are set to spike to their highest levels in six months on Monday. The federal carbon price, also referred to as the carbon tax, is scheduled to go up by $15-per-tonne on April...

6m ago

Man wanted in violent assault against a woman near Don Mills Subway Station
Man wanted in violent assault against a woman near Don Mills Subway Station

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in a violent assault against a woman near Don Mills subway station. Investigators say a woman was walking with her children from the subway station in the...

2h ago

Man wanted for punching, kicking someone aboard TTC bus
Man wanted for punching, kicking someone aboard TTC bus

A man is wanted for assaulting a TTC rider in the west end on Friday morning. Police say someone was boarding a TTC bus at Kipling station just before 10 a.m. when they were approached from behind by...

1h ago

Woman dead, man in custody in Ajax
Woman dead, man in custody in Ajax

A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a violent incident in Ajax on Saturday night. Police say they were called to 14 Hillman Drive in the area of Shoal Point Road and Bayly Street East...

1h ago

Top Stories

Price of gas in GTA to hit highest level in 6 months on April 1
Price of gas in GTA to hit highest level in 6 months on April 1

Gas prices across the GTA are set to spike to their highest levels in six months on Monday. The federal carbon price, also referred to as the carbon tax, is scheduled to go up by $15-per-tonne on April...

6m ago

Man wanted in violent assault against a woman near Don Mills Subway Station
Man wanted in violent assault against a woman near Don Mills Subway Station

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in a violent assault against a woman near Don Mills subway station. Investigators say a woman was walking with her children from the subway station in the...

2h ago

Man wanted for punching, kicking someone aboard TTC bus
Man wanted for punching, kicking someone aboard TTC bus

A man is wanted for assaulting a TTC rider in the west end on Friday morning. Police say someone was boarding a TTC bus at Kipling station just before 10 a.m. when they were approached from behind by...

1h ago

Woman dead, man in custody in Ajax
Woman dead, man in custody in Ajax

A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a violent incident in Ajax on Saturday night. Police say they were called to 14 Hillman Drive in the area of Shoal Point Road and Bayly Street East...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:35
Feds promise free birth control
Feds promise free birth control

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the government is making birth control free as part of the upcoming budget. Michelle Mackey reports from Toronto.

17h ago

2:14
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final

The Oakville Rangers faced off against the Vaughan Kings in Saturday's OHL Cup final at Mattamy Athletic Centre, a last chance for players to make an impression on the many scouts in attendance. CityNews' Rob Leth was at the game and files this repor

22h ago

2:24
Sunny skies on the way for Easter Sunday
Sunny skies on the way for Easter Sunday

A mix of sun and cloud for Easter Sunday with a warming trend to start the week. However, winter could make a brief return by midweek.

18h ago

2:33
Seasonal temperatures for Easter weekend
Seasonal temperatures for Easter weekend

Morning wind chills will give way to a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with the chance of showers or wet flurries in the evening.
2:17
Violent start to Easter Weekend in North York
Violent start to Easter Weekend in North York

The homicide unit is investigating two separate incidents in North York. Jazan Grewal reports on the violent start to the Easter long weekend.
More Videos