Traffic moving again on California’s scenic Highway 1 after lane collapsed during drenching storm

Adwait Bhagwat, of Irvine, stops to photograph a full rainbow seen over a meadow near the Interstate 405 freeway in Irvine, Calif., Sunday, March 31, 2024. Bhagwat, an amatuer photographer, said he is always looking to capture "natural phenomena." Next week he plans to travel to Texas to view the eclipse. (Mindy Schauer/The Orange County Register via AP) Orange County Register/SCNG

By The Associated Press

Posted March 31, 2024 4:25 pm.

Last Updated March 31, 2024 5:26 pm.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Traffic was moving again Sunday on California’s scenic Highway 1 after a section of the coastal route collapsed during an Easter weekend storm, forcing closures and stranding motorists near Big Sur, authorities said.

The collapse occurred amid rain Saturday afternoon near Rocky Creek Bridge about 17 miles (27 kilometers) south of Monterey, sending chunks of asphalt tumbling into the ocean from the southbound side of the two-lane roadway.

The highway was closed in both directions in the mountainous area of the central coast as engineers assessed the damage, said the California Department of Transportation, or Caltrans.

“We are working on a plan to get motorists evacuated from the area,” the California Highway Patrol said Saturday. Officials didn’t say how many people were stranded.

By Sunday afternoon, crews had determined that travel in the northbound lane was safe, and authorities began escorting motorists around the damaged section.

The famous highway has seen frequent closures because of collapses, mud flows and rockslides during severe weather.

The slow-moving storm dumped heavy rain at lower elevations and more than a foot (0.3 meters) of snow at Sierra Nevada ski resorts around Lake Tahoe.

Ryan Kittell, a National Weather Service meteorologist, said the system is typical for March but was not an atmospheric river like many of the other storms that have pounded the state in recent winters.

The storm exited the San Francisco Bay Area on Friday and “just marched right down the California coast,” bringing most of the rainfall to the Los Angeles area, Kittell said.

The storm then parked itself over Southern California, where it was expected to stay until Sunday night or into Monday. Showers and possible thunderstorms, with the potential for lightning and damaging winds, were possible for parts of Santa Barbara, Ventura and LA counties.

The Associated Press








Top Stories

Price of gas in GTA to hit highest level in 6 months on April 1
Price of gas in GTA to hit highest level in 6 months on April 1

Gas prices across the GTA are set to spike to their highest levels in six months on Monday. The federal carbon price, also referred to as the carbon tax, is scheduled to go up by $15-per-tonne on April...

4m ago

Man wanted in violent assault against a woman near Don Mills Subway Station
Man wanted in violent assault against a woman near Don Mills Subway Station

Toronto police are looking for a man wanted in a violent assault against a woman near Don Mills subway station. Investigators say a woman was walking with her children from the subway station in the...

2h ago

Man wanted for punching, kicking someone aboard TTC bus
Man wanted for punching, kicking someone aboard TTC bus

A man is wanted for assaulting a TTC rider in the west end on Friday morning. Police say someone was boarding a TTC bus at Kipling station just before 10 a.m. when they were approached from behind by...

1h ago

Woman dead, man in custody in Ajax
Woman dead, man in custody in Ajax

A woman is dead and a man is in custody following a violent incident in Ajax on Saturday night. Police say they were called to 14 Hillman Drive in the area of Shoal Point Road and Bayly Street East...

1h ago

