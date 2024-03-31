Vermont police warn drivers returning from Montreal to check for hidden GPS devices

Mobile tracking devices and stickers from the Metropolitan Police Department are seen on a table during an event where police officers distributed Apple AirTags and similar tracking devices to drivers in an attempt to curb a rise in crime in Washington on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2023. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

By The Canadian Press

Posted March 31, 2024 1:01 pm.

Last Updated March 31, 2024 1:47 pm.

MONTREAL — Police in Burlington, Vt. say its residents are finding hidden AirTags and other GPS tracking devices on vehicles returning from Montreal.

The Burlington Police Department said last week that it had received two separate reports in the past month from residents who discovered the devices on their vehicles.

The force says the technology is allegedly being placed there by criminals, and is asking anyone who notices a suspicious device on their vehicle to call police.

The warning comes as police forces across Canada are battling rising levels of auto theft, with criminals using increasingly quick and sophisticated methods to track and steal desirable vehicles.

Toronto police and others have warned that would-be car thieves are using devices such as Apple AirTags to mark and track vehicles to be stolen later.

Police have said they’re also concerned by how quickly criminals are able to steal cars by using various methods to override anti-theft technology, including by hacking on-board diagnostics.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Multiple people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto
Multiple people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto

Multiple people were taken into custody following a pro-Palestinian rally and march through the downtown core on Saturday. Toronto police tell CityNews the driver of a truck towing a trailer was taken...

1h ago

Woman dead, man in custody in Ajax
Woman dead, man in custody in Ajax

A woman has died and a man is in custody following an incident in Ajax on Sunday. Police say they were called to a residential address on Hillman Drive in the area of Shoal Point Road and Bayly Street...

4h ago

Arrest made in break and enter, collision being investigated by SIU in Etobicoke
Arrest made in break and enter, collision being investigated by SIU in Etobicoke

Toronto police have made an arrest in a break and enter investigation, the same incident that led to a police officer getting injured in a collision in Etobicoke on Friday evening that the province’s...

3h ago

Firearm discharged towards occupants of vehicle in North York: police
Firearm discharged towards occupants of vehicle in North York: police

Toronto police say a firearm has reportedly been discharged at occupants of a vehicle in North York on Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:14 p.m., police responded to reports in the York Mills Road...

25m ago

Top Stories

Multiple people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto
Multiple people arrested at pro-Palestinian march in Toronto

Multiple people were taken into custody following a pro-Palestinian rally and march through the downtown core on Saturday. Toronto police tell CityNews the driver of a truck towing a trailer was taken...

1h ago

Woman dead, man in custody in Ajax
Woman dead, man in custody in Ajax

A woman has died and a man is in custody following an incident in Ajax on Sunday. Police say they were called to a residential address on Hillman Drive in the area of Shoal Point Road and Bayly Street...

4h ago

Arrest made in break and enter, collision being investigated by SIU in Etobicoke
Arrest made in break and enter, collision being investigated by SIU in Etobicoke

Toronto police have made an arrest in a break and enter investigation, the same incident that led to a police officer getting injured in a collision in Etobicoke on Friday evening that the province’s...

3h ago

Firearm discharged towards occupants of vehicle in North York: police
Firearm discharged towards occupants of vehicle in North York: police

Toronto police say a firearm has reportedly been discharged at occupants of a vehicle in North York on Sunday afternoon. At approximately 1:14 p.m., police responded to reports in the York Mills Road...

25m ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final

The Oakville Rangers faced off against the Vaughan Kings in Saturday's OHL Cup final at Mattamy Athletic Centre, a last chance for players to make an impression on the many scouts in attendance. CityNews' Rob Leth was at the game and files this repor

19h ago

2:24
Sunny skies on the way for Easter Sunday
Sunny skies on the way for Easter Sunday

A mix of sun and cloud for Easter Sunday with a warming trend to start the week. However, winter could make a brief return by midweek.

15h ago

2:33
Seasonal temperatures for Easter weekend
Seasonal temperatures for Easter weekend

Morning wind chills will give way to a mix of sun and cloud on Saturday with the chance of showers or wet flurries in the evening.
2:17
Violent start to Easter Weekend in North York
Violent start to Easter Weekend in North York

The homicide unit is investigating two separate incidents in North York. Jazan Grewal reports on the violent start to the Easter long weekend.
1:55
Police launch investigation into violent arrest on Toronto subway
Police launch investigation into violent arrest on Toronto subway

Toronto Police have launched an investigation, after video posted online shows the violent arrest on board a TTC Subway. As Faiza Amin reports, the disturbing video is raising questions about the police tactics used in response.
More Videos