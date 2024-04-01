1 person seriously injured in East York shooting
Posted April 1, 2024 8:37 am.
One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, Toronto police said.
Officers were called to Bayview Avenue and Pottery Road for reports of gunfire in a residential area just after 8 a.m. on Monday.
One victim was located with gunshot wounds. Toronto paramedics tell 680 News Radio Toronto that they have been rushed to a local hospital with serious injuries.
There is no suspect information at this time.