Ballard Power Systems signs largest order ever with European bus manufacturer Solaris

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 1, 2024 9:18 am.

Last Updated April 1, 2024 9:26 am.

VANCOUVER — Ballard Power Systems says it has signed a long-term supply agreement with European bus manufacturer Solaris Bus & Coach that it calls its largest order ever for fuel cell engines.

The deal consolidates existing orders for about 300 fuel cell engines, while adding aftermarket and extended warranty services, along with a new commitment for about an additional 700 fuel cell engines and related aftermarket extended warranty services. 

Financial terms of the agreement were not immediately available.

The deal includes engines for both 12-metre and 18-metre buses.

They are expected to be used in buses across Europe where Solaris buses powered by Ballard fuel cell engines operate in over 22 cities.

Ballard says delivery is expected to start this year and run through the end of 2027.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:BLDP)

The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, nearby residents asked to take shelter
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, nearby residents asked to take shelter

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

updated

15m ago

Price of gas in GTA hitting highest level in 6 months on April 1
Price of gas in GTA hitting highest level in 6 months on April 1

Gas prices across the GTA are spiking to their highest levels in six months on Monday. The federal carbon price, also referred to as the carbon tax, is scheduled to go up by $15-per-tonne on April 1,...

21m ago

Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you

OTTAWA — The national price of pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are some questions answered about what this could mean for you. Who pays the carbon price? Canada has two different carbon...

5h ago

Canadian towns on solar eclipse's path of totality brace for crush of visitors
Canadian towns on solar eclipse's path of totality brace for crush of visitors

Municipalities across Central and Eastern Canada have spent months preparing for an event that will last just three-and-a-half minutes: a total solar eclipse that will cast parts of the country into complete...

4h ago

Top Stories

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, nearby residents asked to take shelter
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, nearby residents asked to take shelter

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

updated

15m ago

Price of gas in GTA hitting highest level in 6 months on April 1
Price of gas in GTA hitting highest level in 6 months on April 1

Gas prices across the GTA are spiking to their highest levels in six months on Monday. The federal carbon price, also referred to as the carbon tax, is scheduled to go up by $15-per-tonne on April 1,...

21m ago

Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you

OTTAWA — The national price of pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are some questions answered about what this could mean for you. Who pays the carbon price? Canada has two different carbon...

5h ago

Canadian towns on solar eclipse's path of totality brace for crush of visitors
Canadian towns on solar eclipse's path of totality brace for crush of visitors

Municipalities across Central and Eastern Canada have spent months preparing for an event that will last just three-and-a-half minutes: a total solar eclipse that will cast parts of the country into complete...

4h ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

15h ago

2:38
Weather roller coaster for first week of April
Weather roller coaster for first week of April

The first day of April will be no joke weather-wise, but the rest of the week promises to be a roller-coaster of conditions - everything from sun, snow, rain, and cold.

15h ago

2:23
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume

There are appeals for peace in Gaza from some Israelis who blame their government for stalled truce talks that would see hostages released. Caryn Ceolin on the sharp criticism the prime minister faces at home to get a deal done.

16h ago

2:35
Feds promise free birth control
Feds promise free birth control

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the government is making birth control free as part of the upcoming budget. Michelle Mackey reports from Toronto.

2:14
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final

The Oakville Rangers faced off against the Vaughan Kings in Saturday's OHL Cup final at Mattamy Athletic Centre, a last chance for players to make an impression on the many scouts in attendance. CityNews' Rob Leth was at the game and files this repor
More Videos