Book Review: Short story anthology ‘The Black Girl Survives in This One’ challenges the horror canon

This cover image released by Flatiron shows "The Black Girl Survives in This One" horror stories edited by Desiree S. Evans and Saraciea J. Fennell. (Flatiron via AP)

By Donna Edwards, The Associated Press

Posted April 1, 2024 10:58 am.

Last Updated April 1, 2024 11:12 am.

Ahh, the Final Girl — a point of pride, a point of contention. Too often, the white, virginal, Western ideal. But not this time.

“The Black Girl Survives in This One,” a short story anthology edited by Saraciea J. Fennell and Desiree S. Evans, is changing the literary horror canon. As self-proclaimed fans of “Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark” and “Goosebumps,” the editors have upped the ante with a new collection spotlighting Black women and girls, defying the old tropes that would box Black people in as support characters or victims.

The 15 stories are introduced with an excellent forward by Tananarive Due laying out the groundwork with a brief history of Black women in horror films and literature, and of her own experiences. She argues with an infallible persuasiveness that survival is the thread that connects Black women and the genre that has largely shunned them for so long.

These are the kind of stories that stick with you long after you’ve read them.

“Queeniums for Greenium!” by Brittney Morris features a cult-ish smoothie MLM with a deadly level of blind faith that had my heart pounding and my eyes watering with laughter at intervals. And “The Skittering Thing” by Monica Brashears captures the sheer panic of being hunted in the dark, with some quirky twists.

Many of the stories are set in the most terrifying real-life place there is: high school. As such, there are teen crushes and romance aplenty, as well as timely slang that’s probably already outdated.

Honestly, this was one of the best parts: seeing 15 different authors’ takes on a late-teens Black girl. How does she wear her hair, who are her friends, is she religious, where does she live, does she like boys or girls or no one at all? Is she a bratty teen or a goody-two-shoes or a bookworm or just doing her best to get through it? Each protagonist is totally unique and the overall cast of both characters and writers diverse.

And even though we know the Black girl survives, the end is still a shock, because the real question is how.

The anthology has something for everyone, from a classic zombie horror in “Cemetery Dance Party” by Saraciea J. Fennell to a spooky twist on Afrofuturism in “Welcome Back to The Cosmos” by Kortney Nash. Two of the stories have major “Get Out” vibes that fans of Jordan Peele will appreciate (“Black Girl Nature Group” by Maika Moulite and Maritza Moulite and “Foxhunt” by Charlotte Nicole Davies). If your flavor is throwbacks and cryptids, Justina Ireland’s “Black Pride” has you covered. Or if you like slow-burn psychological thrillers and smart protagonists, “TMI” by Zakiya Delila Harris.

Overall, it’s a bit long and the anthology could stand to drop a couple of the weaker stories. But it’s well worth adding to any scary book collection, and horror fans are sure to find some new favorites.

___

AP book reviews: https://apnews.com/hub/book-reviews

Donna Edwards, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, nearby residents asked to take shelter
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, nearby residents asked to take shelter

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

10m ago

Price of gas in GTA hitting highest level in 6 months on April 1
Price of gas in GTA hitting highest level in 6 months on April 1

Gas prices across the GTA spiked to their highest levels in six months on Monday. The federal carbon price, also referred to as the carbon tax, was scheduled to go up by $15-per-tonne on April 1, bringing...

8m ago

Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you

OTTAWA — The national price of pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are some questions answered about what this could mean for you. Who pays the carbon price? Canada has two different carbon...

6h ago

Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police
Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police

A Pickering man is facing impaired driving and gun charges after police say they found a loaded Uzi machine gun in his vehicle early Monday morning in Scugog. Officers pulled the driver over at around...

16m ago

Top Stories

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, nearby residents asked to take shelter
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, nearby residents asked to take shelter

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

10m ago

Price of gas in GTA hitting highest level in 6 months on April 1
Price of gas in GTA hitting highest level in 6 months on April 1

Gas prices across the GTA spiked to their highest levels in six months on Monday. The federal carbon price, also referred to as the carbon tax, was scheduled to go up by $15-per-tonne on April 1, bringing...

8m ago

Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you

OTTAWA — The national price of pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are some questions answered about what this could mean for you. Who pays the carbon price? Canada has two different carbon...

6h ago

Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police
Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police

A Pickering man is facing impaired driving and gun charges after police say they found a loaded Uzi machine gun in his vehicle early Monday morning in Scugog. Officers pulled the driver over at around...

16m ago

Most Watched Today

2:30
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub
Last call for nearly 200 year old Toronto pub

Since 1833 The Black Bull has been serving drinks and memories in downtown Toronto but in just days it will close. David Zura stops by the pub to see how everyone is feeling.

17h ago

2:38
Weather roller coaster for first week of April
Weather roller coaster for first week of April

The first day of April will be no joke weather-wise, but the rest of the week promises to be a roller-coaster of conditions - everything from sun, snow, rain, and cold.

17h ago

2:23
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume
Netanyahu faces intensifying pressure at home as Gaza talks resume

There are appeals for peace in Gaza from some Israelis who blame their government for stalled truce talks that would see hostages released. Caryn Ceolin on the sharp criticism the prime minister faces at home to get a deal done.

17h ago

2:35
Feds promise free birth control
Feds promise free birth control

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the government is making birth control free as part of the upcoming budget. Michelle Mackey reports from Toronto.

2:14
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final
Oakville beats Vaughan in thrilling OHL Cup final

The Oakville Rangers faced off against the Vaughan Kings in Saturday's OHL Cup final at Mattamy Athletic Centre, a last chance for players to make an impression on the many scouts in attendance. CityNews' Rob Leth was at the game and files this repor
More Videos