Browning West releases plan for Gildan to cut costs and grow market share

The Gildan logo is seen outside their offices in Montreal, Monday, Dec. 11, 2023. An activist investor seeking to reinstate Glenn Chamandy as chief executive of Gildan Activewear Inc. says it wants to reduce costs at the clothing manufacturer and increase its market share in a bid to boost its earnings and share price. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi

By The Canadian Press

Posted April 1, 2024 10:42 am.

Last Updated April 1, 2024 10:56 am.

MONTREAL — An activist investor seeking to reinstate Glenn Chamandy as chief executive of Gildan Activewear Inc. says it wants to reduce costs at the clothing manufacturer and increase its market share in a bid to boost its earnings and share price.

Browning West LP has nominated eight people including Chamandy for election to the Gildan board of directors at the company’s annual meeting on May 28.

As part of its plan to improve operations at Gildan, Browning West would shift production of fashion basics products from Honduras to Bangladesh and use excess capacity in Honduras for fleece production.

Gildan announced late last year that Chamandy would be replaced by Vince Tyra. The company has said it made the change because Chamandy had no credible long-term strategy for the company and had lost the board’s trust and confidence.

Gildan said last month that it has formed a special committee of independent directors to consider a “non-binding expression of interest” from a potential purchaser that it did not name and contact other potential bidders.

But Browning West, which holds about five per cent of the company’s shares, has said the current board cannot be trusted to oversee a sale process for the company.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 1, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GIL)

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted
1 seriously injured in East York shooting, shelter-in-place lifted

One person has been transported to a hospital with serious injuries following an early-morning shooting in East York, where officers are actively searching for a suspect, police said. Officers were...

0m ago

Price of gas in GTA hitting highest level in 6 months on April 1
Price of gas in GTA hitting highest level in 6 months on April 1

Gas prices across the GTA spiked to their highest levels in six months on Monday. The federal carbon price, also referred to as the carbon tax, was scheduled to go up by $15-per-tonne on April 1, bringing...

9m ago

Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you
Carbon pricing 101: What today's increase could mean for you

OTTAWA — The national price of pollution will rise by $15 per tonne today. Here are some questions answered about what this could mean for you. Who pays the carbon price? Canada has two different carbon...

6h ago

Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police
Loaded Uzi machine gun found during impaired driving arrest: Durham police

A Pickering man is facing impaired driving and gun charges after police say they found a loaded Uzi machine gun in his vehicle early Monday morning in Scugog. Officers pulled the driver over at around...

17m ago

